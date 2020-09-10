Friday will be a 50-50 day. An unsettled morning will factor into Sept. 11 ceremonies. However, the afternoon will clear out. The weekend will be 50-50 as well, with Saturday being the drier of the two days.
Areas of showers, and even thunderstorms, look to be present to start off our Friday. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. For reference, our last 70-degree-or-greater low temperature at Atlantic City International Airport on average is Sept. 9. However, the past three years we have had a 70-degree low temperature day into October.
Any of the morning Sept. 11 ceremonies, like in Ventnor, North Wildwood, Toms River and Upper Township, will deal with at least the potential for rain, as high pressure begins to exert its influence over the area.
We will see sunshine into the afternoon. It’ll be slow, but the end of the day should be partly sunny, which will be great for the late-day ceremonies in Absecon, Ocean City and Mays Landing.
It’ll still be fairly sticky during the day, with dew points above 70 degrees until around sunset. High temperatures will be at or around 80 everywhere.
During the evening, we’ll be partly cloudy. If you’re heading to the shore, or are already there, it will be a great evening for that. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the low 60s on the mainland, with mid-60s at the shore.
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. With high pressure in New England, a northeast wind will blow, which will be stiff along the shore. However, we’ll have sun filtered through a blanket of thin, high clouds during the day. With high temperatures in the mid-70s, it’ll be an OK beach day. However, anything not revolving around water will be great. Dew points will be in the “dry” 50s.
That won’t last for long, though. The muggy meter will climb up during the overnight hours, as winds flip to the southwest. Still, it’ll be dry and partly cloudy, and not bad to leave the windows open either. Lows will be in the mid-60s just about everywhere, with low 60s in the Pine Barrens.
While Sunday will be the less pleasant of the two days, a cookout, watching football at your favorite restaurant or a house project will be OK. I’m tracking a low pressure system, the same one that brought Denver’s second earliest snow in its over-140-year history of records, that will go into Quebec. A cold front will trail along it.
No snow for us — far from it with highs at or just above 80 — but we will have precipitation in the form of showers and storms. This shouldn’t happen until after 4 p.m.
