Out and about

Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A large high-pressure system may bring nine days of dry weather before the first drop of rain falls again, yielding our driest stretch in months. However, some places may have nine cycles of coastal flooding in a row as well.

I’ll talk about the weather first and then get into the coastal flooding.

It will be a chilly morning Sunday. If you didn’t have the heat on Saturday morning, you’ll likely want it this morning. Low temperature will range from only around 40 well in the Pine Barrens, and most of the mainland will sit in the low to mid-40s. Across the bays, the shores will only be around 50. All of this is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year and a degree or two cooler than Saturday. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City recorded 51-degree low temperatures Saturday. You’d have to go to 1990 to get a reading that low this early in the year.

Otherwise, a strong northeast wind will blow. That will keep the air crisp but cool. Mid-60s will be the high temperature for both the shore and the mainland. It’ll feel like apple-picking and football weather and great for outdoor exercise or projects.

A clear sky will take us out of the weekend Sunday night. We’ll fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, Tuckahoe and the mainland will largely be in the low 40s, while the shore will be in the low 50s. Wind chills in the 30s will be likely in a few mainland spots. How about that for September?

It’ll be a repeat Monday. High pressure is in New England, a stiff wind of 15-20 mph from the northeast will blow and the sunshine will be as plentiful as sand on the beach. Take a few deep breaths and enjoy this one. I’m not one that is a fall weather lover (I don’t hate it, either), but this is quite nice.

Winds will diminish Monday night as Hurricane Teddy makes its way into Nova Scotia. This will push the center of the high pressure toward us, weakening the pressure gradient and relaxing our winds. This could be our chilliest night of the year. Spots well in the Pine Barrens, like Estell Manor, could be in the upper 30s. The rest of the mainland will be in the low 40s, with the shore in the low 50s.

A gentle, northwest wind will blow Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer air will actually be brought in with this. It’ll be excellent to be outside and leave the windows open. We’ll go from the low 70s on Tuesday to the mid-70s on Wednesday. Going even further to Thursday, I believe we will have a locals’-summer September special. The sand will get well into the 70s, with the mainland touching 80.

Now, going to the coastal flooding, we reached minor flood stage with the Friday p.m., Saturday a.m. and Saturday p.m. high tides. That’s three cycles in a row. More minor, nuisance flooding will be around for both high tides Sunday. However, most places will be under flood stage with the Sunday p.m. high tide.

As long as northeast winds blow, flooding will be a concern. So, we’ll continue this through the Monday p.m., high tide, putting us at seven cycles. Given that Teddy will be a few hundred miles away from us, there will be water overland Tuesday morning. From there, a few places may flood Tuesday evening, bringing nine consecutive cycles in a row.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments