Weather: Here's who could reach 70 degrees Thursday in South Jersey

Our biggest blast of warm air to date will come Thursday for many, but not all. Sea breezes will limit the spring fever in some places. Regardless, it will be milder than what will come over the weekend, as a blast of cool air from Eastern Canada sends us back to the 40s by Sunday.
After a day of southeast, onshore winds Wednesday that kept temperatures largely in the 50s, except near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, southwest winds will blow Thursday morning. That will keep us mild for this time of year, in the low to mid-40s pretty much everywhere, with a mostly sunny sky.
We’ll keep that mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Winds will kick up a bit, with gusts in the 20s. We should rise into the 50s quickly during the morning. It’ll be a very comfortable morning, more May than March. However, then what?
A sea-breeze front should move from the shore to about the Garden State Parkway corridor. Winds will turn to the southeast, or even east. High temperatures should hang in the upper 50s at the shore and in the mid-60s for Stafford Township, Cape May Court House and the parkway towns, rising only because of the strong March sun that will still heat the ground after the front passes through. Temperatures then rise as you go farther west. I believe anywhere west of Egg Harbor City to Millville should hit the very warm, shorts-worthy 70-degree mark.
To answer why we go from sweaters to shorts on your Atlantic City Expressway drive, we have to explain how sea-breeze fronts work.
From about March to September, when the sky is sunny and winds are light, or from a southerly direction, the sun will bake the ground. Temperatures will rise much quicker on land than onshore. The planet doesn’t like this, though, it likes a balance. So, to counteract this quick inland warming, cooler, dense air from the ocean will slide under the less dense, warmer inland air. This means easterly winds and a rapid cooldown. The front usually loses steam pretty quickly, and by the parkway, we’re usually back to offshore winds.
However, there have been times where the front has pushed as far west as Philadelphia, albeit without the big cooldown at the shore. In these examples, Atlantic City may be 55, while Philly is 70 and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is 75.
OK, back to the forecast. Outdoor dining on Wednesday will be fantastic for dinner, especially on the mainland. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Clouds will increase overnight, ahead of a spring-fever busting cold front. However, the clouds will also keep the heat of the day in. So overnight lows will be 50 to 55 degrees. Just to give you an idea of how warm this is, that’s higher than our average highs for this time of year. You can leave the windows open and let the breeze roll on through.
Friday will feature spotty showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, most of this time, and therefore most of the day, will be dry. If you can handle a little rain, outdoor work or activities will be fine. Totals should amount to less than a tenth of an inch. Winds will be westerly for most of the day, so spring temperatures will prevail. Expect temperatures well into the 60s on the mainland. If you’re wondering if the sea breeze will kick in at the shore, the answer will be no. The offshore wind will pin back the cold, ocean air. It’ll be near or even above 60 here, too.
