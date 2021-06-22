Weather: Here's when Tuesday will be wet as more refreshing air nears

Tuesday will not be a washout, but there will be a six-hour window when showers and storms will be likely. Afterward, high pressure will move in, providing the mop and broom needed to clean our atmosphere. The result will be a less humid and dry rest of the week.
If you’re working outside and need it dry, or want to head out on the boat, do it during the morning. I expect it to be dry between Monday night rain and the next front to come. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
From noon to 2 p.m., rain will begin to move into the region. This will last until about 6 p.m., when that second cold front finally slices across the state, ushering in September like air.
Given the lack of much sunshine Tuesday morning, this should largely be plain rain. However, there will be isolated areas of thunderstorms and, in any one thunderstorm, damaging winds will be possible. That’s a lot of qualifiers to get to severe weather, I know, but I just want everyone to be on the lookout.
Isolated areas of roadway flooding will be around. Precipitable water values, the inches of water in a column on the atmosphere, will be around 2 inches. The potential for torrential downpours will be above average.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, cooler due to the cloud cover and rain that we’ll have.
The humidity will start to fade away by sunset, as winds turn to the northwest. Dew points will tumble into the refreshing category by the end of the night. We’ll be in the 70s and 60s during the evening. You can leave the windows open overnight as it will be comfortable, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a string of very comfortable days. Similar to last Wednesday and Thursday, the air will remain September-like. With a gentle north-to-east wind Wednesday and a due east wind Thursday, highs will stay a bit below average, between 75 to 80 for most and low 80s well inland.
Dew points will not be in the “dry” 40s like last week, but stay in the “refreshing 50s” throughout the stretch. You can continue to save on the air conditioning and fan bill both days, with Wednesday night bottoming out in the mid-50s inland and low 60s at the shore.
Winds will turn southeasterly for Friday and that will lead to a foggy morning, as warm air from the tropics goes over the relatively colder ocean waters and produces clouds on land. Fog may even linger into the afternoon at the immediate coast.
When the fog breaks, it should be sunny, though. It should be a good beach day, with highs around 80, cooler at the shore if that fog lingers.
A quick look at the weekend shows pop-up p.m. t-storms Saturday. However, high pressure should exert itself just enough to keep us rain-free Sunday. Do expect it to be very humid and breezy.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Rain around noon to 6 p.m. Turning less humid overnight.
Morning sun with fair weather afternoon clouds
Mostly sunny with low humidity
Fog in the morning, especially at the shore. Late day sun will arrive.
Morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. Afternoon storms pop up inland.
A mix of clouds and sun.
Breezy from the southwest. A mix of sun and clouds
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
