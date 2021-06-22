Weather: Here's when Tuesday will be wet as more refreshing air nears

The humidity will start to fade away by sunset, as winds turn to the northwest. Dew points will tumble into the refreshing category by the end of the night. We’ll be in the 70s and 60s during the evening. You can leave the windows open overnight as it will be comfortable, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a string of very comfortable days. Similar to last Wednesday and Thursday, the air will remain September-like. With a gentle north-to-east wind Wednesday and a due east wind Thursday, highs will stay a bit below average, between 75 to 80 for most and low 80s well inland.

Dew points will not be in the “dry” 40s like last week, but stay in the “refreshing 50s” throughout the stretch. You can continue to save on the air conditioning and fan bill both days, with Wednesday night bottoming out in the mid-50s inland and low 60s at the shore.

Winds will turn southeasterly for Friday and that will lead to a foggy morning, as warm air from the tropics goes over the relatively colder ocean waters and produces clouds on land. Fog may even linger into the afternoon at the immediate coast.

When the fog breaks, it should be sunny, though. It should be a good beach day, with highs around 80, cooler at the shore if that fog lingers.