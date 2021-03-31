Weather: Here's when the rain will start Wednesday as freeze, cold air follow

Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a low-pressure system will make you reach for the rain gear for the latter half of Wednesday into Thursday. Behind it will be winter’s last stand, as temperatures will feel more like early February than early April going into Friday.

If you have outside plans, work or exercise coming up, plan them for Wednesday morning. We’ll be dry, though clouds will filter in and thicken. Morning lows will be very balmy for this time of year, sitting at or just around 50 degrees, above 10 degrees warmer than average.

High pressure will be well offshore, east of Bermuda. We’ll still see southwest winds around that clockwise spinning system, though. That will keep us mild. A low pressure in northern Quebec will connect a cold front to a low pressure system that will push through the Mid-Atlantic, with another cold front moving through the Deep South.

A shower will be possible after noon. However, as long as your plans aren’t super sensitive to rain, they should be fine right up until about 4 p.m. If you’re dry, you’ll have a pretty comfortable day. Highs will be in the upper 60s inland, with low 60s at the shore. A twinge of dampness in the air will make it even feel humid, a sign of the times.

