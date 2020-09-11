Check The Press' local listing of memorial to see if the events are rain or shine.
Atlantic County
Absecon
Officials will be holding a 9/11 service Friday at 6 p.m. at their memorial. North Mill Road between Pitney Road and New Jersey Avenue will be closed to traffic during the service, about an hour, police said.
Atlantic City
On Friday, September 11, 2020, 10 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N J the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial will hold its 10th annual ceremony honoring the 2977 innocents who died in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Included among the victims were locals Victor Saracini(Atlantic City), John O’Neill (Atlantic City), Andrew Alameno(Wildwood Crest), and Patricia Cody) Brigantine).
The United States Coast Guard MH-65 Helicopter will start the ceremony with a “Fly By” in honor of those who perished on Sept. 11, and all our fallen heroes.
In our “Heroes Among Us” segment we will posthumously honor military veterans Robert Shellem (Atlantic City), George Nestor (Atlantic City/Absecon), Francis Kelly (Atlantic City) and in person Francis X McCormic (Ocean City) a 99 year old WW2 veteran. Additionally we will recognize Ernest Tarsitano (Galloway Twsp.) a retired Ventnor City firefighter, who was nationally recognized, for saving the life of a man in Galloway Township.
On stage will be Atlantic city Mayor Marty Small (welcome), 1984 Miss America Suzette Charles(National Anthem, God Bless America), CRDA Special Improvement Director Rick Santora (Pledge of Allegiance), General(Ret.) William Matz (Presenter), Atlantic County Public Safety Director Michael Fedorko (Presenter), and Gary O’Brien(Presenter). Jim Mogan (Brigantine) will give the Keynote speech and Pam Paparone (Ventnor) is the Emcee.
A 30’x60’ American Flag draped between two fire department ladder trucks (VCFD and ACFD) will be the back drop to the ceremony. Every attendee will receive a commemorative flag celebrating Patriots Day. Bagpiper, Jeff MacNeill will provide the music and 500 Patriots, in a safe outdoor environment, with face coverings , will be present to honor those who perished on September 11, 2001.
Galloway
"Many of you have reached out in recent weeks asking how you can show your support for the police and for first responders," township police Chief Donna Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "I cannot think of a more appropriate day than to join us in remembering those that sacrificed their lives on September 11th. Although our ceremony will be brief this year, you are welcome to come and show your support for Police, Fire, EMS, and OEM in the field alongside Patriots Lake."
The brief ceremony will be below the fire trucks draped with the American flag next to the gazebo at 6 p.m.
"I know I speak for Chiefs Uhl and Smith when I say we look forward to seeing you and remembering those that served, the survivors, and everyone that continues to serve as a first responder," Higbee said. "For those that cannot make it this September 11th, please know that we appreciate your continued support and we are proud to serve you here in Galloway Township. We will continue to work hard every day to keep you safe, promote trust and be upstanding partners in this community!"
Hamilton Township
Hamilton Township officials planned a remembrance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Seating is very limited at War Memorial Park, located on Main Street in Mays Landing.
Officials encouraged residents to watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTwpofhamilton.
Officials asked if residents do attend at the park, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Hammonton
Beginning on the evening of Sept.11 and continuing on September 12 and 13, from approximately 9 p.m. until midnight, two beams of light will shine as beacons of our country’s resilience, according to a news release from the town.
Additionally, the firehouse at 51 N. White Horse Pike will be illuminated in red, white and blue LED lights as a continued commitment by our fire company to never forget September 11, 2001, according to the release.
"As a fire company, we felt that what we remember as a society will ultimately decide who we are, and what we want to be as a nation. As years pass and we approach the twentieth anniversary of this terrible attack, many children and young adults are too young to remember," officials said. "The ultimate sacrifices made by so many to help those they did not know, the hundreds of innocent people who died, and the loss of our country's innocence is why we remember September 11, 2001."
Officials asked that vehicles do not stop on the White Horse Pike/Rt.30 and instead
proceed into the parking lot and follow posted signage.
For additional information, please contact Dr. Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Cape May County
North Wildwood
The City of North Wildwood, along with North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941, will be hosting a “9/11 Service” on Friday, Sept. 11 starting at 8:40 a.m. at 15th and Central avenues in North Wildwood. Social distancing and face mask protocol per state guidelines will be enforced to protect all those attending.
Ocean City
Ocean City’s annual “A Day to Remember” 9/11 memorial ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters between Fifth Street and Sixth Street on Asbury Avenue.
All are encouraged to attend and to wear face coverings at all times during the event, officials said in a news release. Chairs will be set up to maintain social distancing.
The ceremony includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy, according to the release. The event includes the Striking of the Four Fives, a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.
This year’s speakers will be Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman and Fire Chief Jim Smith. The Rev. John Jamieson and the Rev. Marcia Stanford, vocalists Julia Mary Wilson and Sofia Farrell, Mayor Jay A. Gillian, Ocean City Boy Scout Troop 32, local veterans groups and local first responders also will be part of the program.
For more information, call 609-399-6111.
Upper Township
There will be a Patriot Day 9/11 Service at Sgt. William R.Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point in the Seaville section of the township. at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.
The service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident, James Joyce.
A flag honoring William Weber, deceased US Marine veteran, will be presented to the Osprey Point Community.
Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary representative Randi Scheck will discuss Rotarian patriotic endeavors.
Commander John O'Lansen will represent the American Legion Post 239.
The Upper Township Fire and Rescue Squads will be represented by personnel with a display of equipment.
Visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged.
All are welcome to attend this Patriot Day Service to remember and honor those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster.
If there is inclement weather, the Service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
All pandemic social mask and distancing protocol will be observed.
Godfrey Memorial Park is located at 1731 Route 9, Seaville, NJ 08230.
Wildwood
On Sept. 11 at 1:00 pm, a solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue, in Downtown Wildwood. Organized by the Wildwood Business Improvement District for the past the past several years, the ceremony will honor and remember our fellow Americans who killed on that tragic day, as well as the first responders who have died over the past 19 years due to 9/11 related illnesses.
The ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders. In addition to the speakers, the Fire Department will present “Ringing of the Bell” and the city's Honor Guard will be “Presenting of the Colors”.
Wildwood Crest
Wildwood Crest officials will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Miami and New Jersey avenues, adjacent to Sunset Lake.
Various community and religious leaders and local first responders are expected to attend the Patriot’s Day ceremony, which will honor all of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release from the borough.
Other guest speakers are welcome to take part in the event and share their thoughts. Those wishing to speak should contact Wildwood Crest Commissioner Joyce Gould in advance by phone at 609-729-8042 or via email at jgould@wildwoodcrest.org.
Those attending the ceremony must comply with proper social-distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks, officials said.
Call 609-522-5176 for further information.
Cumberland County
Vineland
Vineland’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony will be virtual this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and protocols, officials said Thursday.
The ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city. Residents can watch the event by clicking: https://youtu.be/6vFMUWLKU-Y. The ceremony will remain available for viewing after the live event and will also be televised on Comcast Channel 9.
The ceremony, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, is being hosted by the Vineland Fire Department, and will include remarks by Mayor Fanucci, police, fire and EMS officials, and other invited guests, officials said.
Anyone with questions regarding the ceremony can contact Firefighter Carlos A. Mercado, Jr. by calling 856-691-2480.
Ocean County
Toms River
Ocean County will mark the 19TH anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 during a Day of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at the county’s September 11 Memorial Monument on Hooper Avenue, officials said.
The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11 and include a moment of silence to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
“While life has moved forward since that tragic day, we would be remiss if we didn’t take time to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari, who will serve as master of ceremonies. “So many of us stood frozen in time on that day, gathered around televisions and radios as we listened in horror that our great Country was under attack.
“Ocean County lost 19 residents that day and countless others with connections to the County,” Vicari said. “They were loved ones, moms, dads, brothers and sisters who went to work that morning like any other day, but they never returned to their loved ones.”
Vicari will be joined by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer in placing a wreath at the Sept. 11 Monument in the courtyard between 119 and 129 Hooper Avenues. A second wreath will be placed at the War on Terror Monument located just a few feet away.
“On this day we remember the service personnel from Ocean County that made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms during the ongoing War on Terror,” Vicari said.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks must be worn during the ceremony, officials said.
