Weather: Here's how wet Thursday, Friday will be as cold front, tropics combine

After 8 a.m. Friday, expect rain bands to move from east to west through New Jersey. The rain within this should be light to moderate, nothing that would cause severe weather or flooding issues. If you have outdoor plans, you can keep them if you can handle some intervals of rain. If not, move them to the weekend (which will be great). High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s on an east-to-northeast wind.

By sunset Friday, we should be dry everywhere. Clouds will be slow to clear, though. We’ll be in the 70s as the weekend kicks off Friday night. You might even be able to get away without the fan or air conditioner late overnight, as Saturday morning lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.

With the coastal low pressure turning more into an open Atlantic Ocean low pressure as it continues to move east out to sea, we’ll see an improving Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Another late-season pool or beach day will be great, with highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend for outdoor activities, but only because it will be sunny all day long. Highs will be around 80 degrees again.