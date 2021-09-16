Weather: Here's how wet Thursday, Friday will be as cold front, tropics combine

From 5 p.m. Thursday to roughly 8 a.m. Friday will be the driest time of the two-day stretch. Here, we’ll have the driest combination of the weakened cold front and the coastal system being too far away to bring moisture into the area.
So before 5 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday, we’ll have showers and storms. Even then, though, it won’t be a washout.
Expect isolated morning showers and storms Thursday, increasing to scattered, generally hit-or-miss coverage for the afternoon through 5 p.m. Severe weather will be unlikely. Despite precipitable water values, a measure of water vapor in the atmosphere, being above 2 inches, which is very high, road flooding should be limited. Even stream and creek flooding will not be an issue, as flash flood guidance shows we’ll need 3 to 5 inches in three hours to have problems. We won’t pick up that much rain between Thursday and Friday.
We’ll start out around 70 for morning lows Thursday. We’ll then rise to about 80 degrees, the coolest it’s been since Saturday, as a result of a northeast-to-southeast wind blowing.
From 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, expect it to be much drier. Some of you will be completely dry during this time, with just rogue showers here and there. We’ll be in the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
After 8 a.m. Friday, expect rain bands to move from east to west through New Jersey. The rain within this should be light to moderate, nothing that would cause severe weather or flooding issues. If you have outdoor plans, you can keep them if you can handle some intervals of rain. If not, move them to the weekend (which will be great). High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s on an east-to-northeast wind.
By sunset Friday, we should be dry everywhere. Clouds will be slow to clear, though. We’ll be in the 70s as the weekend kicks off Friday night. You might even be able to get away without the fan or air conditioner late overnight, as Saturday morning lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.
With the coastal low pressure turning more into an open Atlantic Ocean low pressure as it continues to move east out to sea, we’ll see an improving Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Another late-season pool or beach day will be great, with highs around 80 degrees.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend for outdoor activities, but only because it will be sunny all day long. Highs will be around 80 degrees again.
A ridge of mid-level high pressure will set up shop overhead, preventing any wet weather from coming in Sunday through at least Tuesday. Expect warm but not hot air with not-too-humid conditions. In other words, a Locals’ Summer special.
