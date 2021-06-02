Weather: Heating up, turning stormy throughout the week

Conditions during the week will go from seasonable Wednesday to steamy to eventually stormy. A cold front and plenty of moisture will lead to thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, and severe weather will be in the picture.
If you need a dry day to get work done, Wednesday will be the day. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 50s everywhere, a little bit above average for this time of year. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
High pressure will slip away from the region, moving from just offshore to near Bermuda by the time the day is done. Likely, we’ll have more sunshine in the morning than in the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most spots, just about where we were Tuesday.
Clouds will increase going into Wednesday night. As a result of the heat-trapping clouds, we’ll be milder in the evening, in the 70s. After midnight, low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to near 60 everywhere.
Then we get to Thursday and Friday. A cold front will march toward the coast, while rain will drift into the area from the south, around that clockwise-spinning high-pressure system.
Thursday morning will bring rain sometime between 6 and 10. Then, we’ll get a bit of a break, and possibly even some sun on a southerly wind. Highs will get to the mid- and upper 70s.
Then, a line of storms will push through for two hours or so between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. So a good chunk of the day is dry, especially during the afternoon.
With these storms comes the potential for severe weather. This will be especially true farther inland and if the thunder and lightning come before sunset.
Damaging winds and power outages will be the main threat. However, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Follow us online and on social media for more information. The rain that comes will be heavy, but it should pass quickly enough that there will not be any flooding issues.
On Friday, expect isolated morning showers. Then, during the 3 to 10 p.m. time frame, another line of storms will move through. This will bring up to two hours of rain again. Severe weather will not be likely here. Highs will be a muggy 80 inland and a bit cooler at the shore.
Lastly, I crunched the numbers from this chilly, raw Saturday and Sunday we had in South Jersey. Record minimum high temperatures were set Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City International Airport, while Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina and Millville did so Sunday.
At the airport and in Millville, it was the coldest “summer” weekend on record, which dates to the 1940s in both spots. I looked at all of the weekends from the earliest possible Friday before Memorial Day weekend there could be, May 22, to the latest possible Labor Day there could be, Sept. 7.
For the airport, it was the coldest Saturday and Sunday weekend when you factored in the high temperatures alone. In Millville, the average of the high and low temperatures got the record there.
In short, it was pretty miserable to be outside.
