Weather: Heating up, turning stormy throughout the week

Then, a line of storms will push through for two hours or so between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. So a good chunk of the day is dry, especially during the afternoon.

With these storms comes the potential for severe weather. This will be especially true farther inland and if the thunder and lightning come before sunset.

Damaging winds and power outages will be the main threat. However, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Follow us online and on social media for more information. The rain that comes will be heavy, but it should pass quickly enough that there will not be any flooding issues.

On Friday, expect isolated morning showers. Then, during the 3 to 10 p.m. time frame, another line of storms will move through. This will bring up to two hours of rain again. Severe weather will not be likely here. Highs will be a muggy 80 inland and a bit cooler at the shore.

Lastly, I crunched the numbers from this chilly, raw Saturday and Sunday we had in South Jersey. Record minimum high temperatures were set Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City International Airport, while Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina and Millville did so Sunday.