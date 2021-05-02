 Skip to main content
Weather: Heating up to the 80s inland Sunday, rounds of rain to come next week
Weather: Heating up to the 80s inland Sunday, rounds of rain to come next week

Heat in Atlantic City

People enjoy first taste of summer on the beach in Atlantic City Wednesday April 28, 2021. Record high temperatures threaten to fall on both the mainland and the shore. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

While hot March, April and May days may send you to the beach, the combination of chilly waters and lack of lifeguards means you should enjoy your fun in the summer-like sun on the sand. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Margate, NJ Beach Patrol to explain more.

Our first Sunday of May will feel more like the coveted last Sunday of the month for Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures will hit the 80s inland. Going into the week, we’ll get into an active pattern. However, most of the daytime hours will be dry.

Sunday will start off with a few clouds, but we should break for more sunshine as the day goes on. Temperatures will begin in the upper 40s on the mainland and the mid-50s at the shore, next to the mid-50s ocean waters.

Between southwesterly winds and the sunshine, we’ll rocket up to around 80 on the mainland. At the shore, a southwest wind will pick up part of the mid-50s ocean water. Therefore, we’ll stay in the still comfortable but cooler 70s there.

An evening outside will be just fine. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and 60s in the evening. Similar to Saturday night, clouds will build in again Sunday night, limiting the amount of cooling we will see.

Therefore, Monday morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s roughly 10 degrees above average for early May and a sign of things to come.

Moving into Monday, winds will pick up from the southwest. Clouds will continue to be around, too, as a low- pressure system cuts up from Texas into the Midwest and then New England.

Most of your day will be good for outdoor work or activities. Highs will reach the upper 70s on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore. There will be a twinge of dampness in the air. It won’t be until 6 p.m. that spotty showers or even a thunderstorm will pass through, ahead of a warm front.

It won’t be a washout overnight. However, steady rain will be most likely between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Lows will continue to be very balmy, between 60 and 65 degrees.

Any showers will end by 8 a.m. Tuesday as the warm front fully lifts. Then we get into the warm sector, which, as the name implies, means we get warm. We’ll get sunshine, too.

Like Monday, most of your day will be dry and good to do anything outside. One of those things may be to go to the beach for the second time in less than seven days.

I conservatively went in the mid-70s for highs. However, this forecast will likely go up with time as I gain more confidence on a westerly, offshore, warming component to the wind. The mainland will be in the mid-80s.

The potential for a shower or storm will be possible after 8 p.m. The evening should be drier than not, though.

Then, from midnight to about noon Wednesday, more organized activity will be around as another low pressure system moves through New England, dragging a wet cold front through the region. Gradual drying will be expect for the p.m. hours, with highs in the upper 70s inland and around 70 at the shore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

