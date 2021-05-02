Weather: Heating up to the 80s inland Sunday, rounds of rain to come next week

Most of your day will be good for outdoor work or activities. Highs will reach the upper 70s on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore. There will be a twinge of dampness in the air. It won’t be until 6 p.m. that spotty showers or even a thunderstorm will pass through, ahead of a warm front.

It won’t be a washout overnight. However, steady rain will be most likely between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Lows will continue to be very balmy, between 60 and 65 degrees.

Any showers will end by 8 a.m. Tuesday as the warm front fully lifts. Then we get into the warm sector, which, as the name implies, means we get warm. We’ll get sunshine, too.

Like Monday, most of your day will be dry and good to do anything outside. One of those things may be to go to the beach for the second time in less than seven days.

I conservatively went in the mid-70s for highs. However, this forecast will likely go up with time as I gain more confidence on a westerly, offshore, warming component to the wind. The mainland will be in the mid-80s.

The potential for a shower or storm will be possible after 8 p.m. The evening should be drier than not, though.