Weather: Heat without humidity Thursday, Memorial Day weekend to bring tidal flooding, some sun

Thursday will be the last warm beach day for at least the next week, and yes, that means Memorial Day weekend will be on the chilly side. Coastal flooding, a much-needed soaking rain and winds will come, too. However, there will be some OK weather for outdoor plans.
Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the very summery 65 to 70 degree range. Though a cold front will pass early in the morning, it will take another day for the cooler air to settle in.
That doesn’t mean, though, that it will still be sticky out, like Thursday. Rather, expect low humidity and a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will again take us well into the 80s for the mainland and inland areas, with a northwesterly wind. I do still believe the shore gets in on the summer weather fun, as it should be in the 80s as well.
As we go into Thursday night, we’ll get the “king tide,” one of the two astronomically occurring tides that we will see all year long, for most of the region. Tides will be just short of minor flood stage, so good news there. However, the higher-than-average tides will carry over into the weekend, and we’ll have to talk about tidal flooding then.
Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s, falling quickly with a mainly clear sky and low dew points. Overnight lows will be 55 to 60 degrees.
Then, the unsettled weather starts, just in time for the holiday weekend. I still believe Monday will be the best day for outdoor activities. Meanwhile, arcades and indoor dining will be good for Friday night through Saturday. Here’s what to expect:
FridaySome early sunshine will turn to afternoon clouds. Winds will blow from the southeast. While most of the daytime hours will be dry, it will not be a good day to lay out by the water. Highs will be in the upper 60s and it will feel damp.
Between 4 and 7 p.m., rain will begin. It will be a soaking rain overnight as a stiff easterly wind blows. Expect minor flood stage with the nighttime high tide. Move your cars if you live in flood-prone areas, and do not drive through the salt water that will be on some roads.
A half-inch to an inch of rain should fall by sunrise Saturday. That will be a huge benefit for our plants and grass. As of Tuesday, we’re more than 76% below average for rainfall in the past 30 days.
SaturdaySteady rain will turn to scattered showers early. It’s then pretty much scattered showers and a breezy, northeast wind for the day. So it’s not a washout, but it’s a good day to be inside. The driest locations will be north of the White Horse Pike. Expect upward of a half-inch of rain Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Coastal flooding will be possible with the Saturday a.m. high tide and then likely with the Saturday p.m. high tide. Flood stage should be minor again.
Saturday night should be dry but cloudy and damp. We’ll be in the 50s for lows.
SundayExpect areas of drizzle in the morning, mainly at the shore, where it could linger through midday. It’ll be a nicer day to be out and about than Saturday as the winds will lower and it will get warmer. However, we will still be below average, in the mid-60s for highs.
Coastal flooding should go away by then, and we’ll see some clearing overnight. It’ll be in the 50s for lows.
MondayThe best day to be on the sand. We’ll get a good amount of sunshine as high pressure moves in. We’ll be in the mid-70s for highs, which is seasonable. With the strong late May sun, it’ll feel warmer, just put on the sunscreen.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. A few thunderstorms after 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which may be strong.
Mostly sunny, not as humid.
Turning cloudier with rain developing 3 to 5 p.m. Coastal flooding possible in the evening.
Cloudy with showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy, with minor stage coastal flooding possible.
Mostly cloudy with just a very spotty shower.
Mostly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
