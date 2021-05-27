 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Heat without humidity Thursday, Memorial Day weekend to bring tidal flooding, some sun
0 comments
top story

Weather: Heat without humidity Thursday, Memorial Day weekend to bring tidal flooding, some sun

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May Lighthouse Beach Partly Sunny

The sun shines over a quiet beach near Cape May Lighthouse in May 2020.

 Joe Martucci

Thursday will be the last warm beach day for at least the next week, and yes, that means Memorial Day weekend will be on the chilly side. Coastal flooding, a much-needed soaking rain and winds will come, too. However, there will be some OK weather for outdoor plans.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the very summery 65 to 70 degree range. Though a cold front will pass early in the morning, it will take another day for the cooler air to settle in.

That doesn’t mean, though, that it will still be sticky out, like Thursday. Rather, expect low humidity and a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will again take us well into the 80s for the mainland and inland areas, with a northwesterly wind. I do still believe the shore gets in on the summer weather fun, as it should be in the 80s as well.

As we go into Thursday night, we’ll get the “king tide,” one of the two astronomically occurring tides that we will see all year long, for most of the region. Tides will be just short of minor flood stage, so good news there. However, the higher-than-average tides will carry over into the weekend, and we’ll have to talk about tidal flooding then.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s, falling quickly with a mainly clear sky and low dew points. Overnight lows will be 55 to 60 degrees.

Then, the unsettled weather starts, just in time for the holiday weekend. I still believe Monday will be the best day for outdoor activities. Meanwhile, arcades and indoor dining will be good for Friday night through Saturday. Here’s what to expect:

Rankings

The rankings are based on my summer weekend report card criteria, which you can find more of here 

FridaySome early sunshine will turn to afternoon clouds. Winds will blow from the southeast. While most of the daytime hours will be dry, it will not be a good day to lay out by the water. Highs will be in the upper 60s and it will feel damp.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., rain will begin. It will be a soaking rain overnight as a stiff easterly wind blows. Expect minor flood stage with the nighttime high tide. Move your cars if you live in flood-prone areas, and do not drive through the salt water that will be on some roads.

A half-inch to an inch of rain should fall by sunrise Saturday. That will be a huge benefit for our plants and grass. As of Tuesday, we’re more than 76% below average for rainfall in the past 30 days.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Official Forecast
Official Forecast

SaturdaySteady rain will turn to scattered showers early. It’s then pretty much scattered showers and a breezy, northeast wind for the day. So it’s not a washout, but it’s a good day to be inside. The driest locations will be north of the White Horse Pike. Expect upward of a half-inch of rain Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

30 day MARFC PRecip Dept.

30-day rainfall departure from average, by county, as of May 25. 

Coastal flooding will be possible with the Saturday a.m. high tide and then likely with the Saturday p.m. high tide. Flood stage should be minor again.

Saturday night should be dry but cloudy and damp. We’ll be in the 50s for lows.

The 2021 Jersey Shore Hurricane Season Forecast

SundayExpect areas of drizzle in the morning, mainly at the shore, where it could linger through midday. It’ll be a nicer day to be out and about than Saturday as the winds will lower and it will get warmer. However, we will still be below average, in the mid-60s for highs.

Coastal flooding should go away by then, and we’ll see some clearing overnight. It’ll be in the 50s for lows.

MondayThe best day to be on the sand. We’ll get a good amount of sunshine as high pressure moves in. We’ll be in the mid-70s for highs, which is seasonable. With the strong late May sun, it’ll feel warmer, just put on the sunscreen.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News