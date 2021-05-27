Weather: Heat without humidity Thursday, Memorial Day weekend to bring tidal flooding, some sun

Thursday will be the last warm beach day for at least the next week, and yes, that means Memorial Day weekend will be on the chilly side. Coastal flooding, a much-needed soaking rain and winds will come, too. However, there will be some OK weather for outdoor plans.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the very summery 65 to 70 degree range. Though a cold front will pass early in the morning, it will take another day for the cooler air to settle in.

That doesn’t mean, though, that it will still be sticky out, like Thursday. Rather, expect low humidity and a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will again take us well into the 80s for the mainland and inland areas, with a northwesterly wind. I do still believe the shore gets in on the summer weather fun, as it should be in the 80s as well.

As we go into Thursday night, we’ll get the “king tide,” one of the two astronomically occurring tides that we will see all year long, for most of the region. Tides will be just short of minor flood stage, so good news there. However, the higher-than-average tides will carry over into the weekend, and we’ll have to talk about tidal flooding then.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s, falling quickly with a mainly clear sky and low dew points. Overnight lows will be 55 to 60 degrees.