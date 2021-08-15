Weather: Heat wave ends Sunday; watching Fred's remnants for Atlantic City Airshow

A massive cold front has swept through the Mid-Atlantic, dialing back our heat from something like Orlando to more like Ocean City. This will last over the next couple of days, before we watch for minor impacts from Fred’s remnants Wednesday.
It will be another sticky morning, with a mostly cloudy sky. However, things will change in a hurry. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph from the north during the day, which will pump in drier air. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s inland, with low 70s at the shore.
We’ll have a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s everywhere, and with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s, it will feel a little more like mid-September, which isn’t too far away.
The Phish concert in Atlantic City will be great Sunday evening. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a gentle breeze. Even if you’re in Bridgeton or Little Egg Harbor Township, it will be a nice night. Low temperatures eventually will bottom out in the 60s everywhere and if you’re in the Pine Barrens, I’d say it’s comfortable enough to sleep without the air conditioning.
Monday will see high pressure anchor in the Northeast. However, with juicy southwest winds aloft and a stationary front in the Carolinas, the leading edge of the rain will be knocking on our doorstep, likely right across the Delaware Bay.
As a result, expect a blanket of high clouds filtering out the sun. It will be more humid than Sunday, but nothing like last week. Outdoor activities and work will be a go. High temperatures will be in the low 80s inland and around 80 at the shore, as a gentle east wind blows in ocean air.
Monday night will be rain free, save perhaps those near the Delaware Bayshore. Clouds will thicken, leading to a warmer night than Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s inland, with readings around 70 on the islands.
It will be a sticky Tuesday, thanks to another day of southwest winds aloft and now southeast winds at the surface. High pressure will try its hardest to keep us rain free as the remnants of Fred try to move in. It’ll mostly succeed. Those east of the Garden State Parkway very likely will not have any rain. It will be dry everywhere until the mid-afternoon. After that, spotty showers and storms will flare up well inland. This will continue into the evening. Highs will be generally 80 to 85 degrees.
As we turn to Wednesday, whatever is left of Fred will combine with the pool of moisture overhead to bring some rain. It will not be a washout. What’s still unknown is the timing and extent of the rain. It’s these days where I pay close attention, as we have the Atlantic City Airshow during the day.
The airshow is still game on for now. Much of the rain from Fred should be wrung out Wednesday, even if it is a muggy day. However, we’ll monitor as we go into the week. Highs should hover at to a few degrees above 80.
As it turns out, we did reach 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday, continuing our heat wave for a fourth day. Of course, Sunday will end the heat wave, with highs in the 80s. After mid-August, three consecutive days of 90-degree or greater heat, the criteria for a heat wave, gets tougher to achieve. While 2018 saw a late August and a September heat wave, the last time before that was Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2010, and before that was 1998.
First Fred, now Grace, here's the list of all 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Names
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred - Used (kind of)
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will likely strengthen into a tropical system by Aug. 15.
Grace - In progress
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
