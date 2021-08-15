Weather: Heat wave ends Sunday; watching Fred's remnants for Atlantic City Airshow

As a result, expect a blanket of high clouds filtering out the sun. It will be more humid than Sunday, but nothing like last week. Outdoor activities and work will be a go. High temperatures will be in the low 80s inland and around 80 at the shore, as a gentle east wind blows in ocean air.

Monday night will be rain free, save perhaps those near the Delaware Bayshore. Clouds will thicken, leading to a warmer night than Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s inland, with readings around 70 on the islands.

It will be a sticky Tuesday, thanks to another day of southwest winds aloft and now southeast winds at the surface. High pressure will try its hardest to keep us rain free as the remnants of Fred try to move in. It’ll mostly succeed. Those east of the Garden State Parkway very likely will not have any rain. It will be dry everywhere until the mid-afternoon. After that, spotty showers and storms will flare up well inland. This will continue into the evening. Highs will be generally 80 to 85 degrees.

As we turn to Wednesday, whatever is left of Fred will combine with the pool of moisture overhead to bring some rain. It will not be a washout. What’s still unknown is the timing and extent of the rain. It’s these days where I pay close attention, as we have the Atlantic City Airshow during the day.

