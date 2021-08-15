 Skip to main content
Weather: Heat wave ends Sunday; watching Fred's remnants for Atlantic City Airshow
Weather: Heat wave ends Sunday; watching Fred's remnants for Atlantic City Airshow

Sunrise Partly Sunny Summer Atlantic City

High temperatures and humidity overtake Atlantic City in July 2020.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

A massive cold front has swept through the Mid-Atlantic, dialing back our heat from something like Orlando to more like Ocean City. This will last over the next couple of days, before we watch for minor impacts from Fred’s remnants Wednesday.

It will be another sticky morning, with a mostly cloudy sky. However, things will change in a hurry. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph from the north during the day, which will pump in drier air. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s inland, with low 70s at the shore.

We’ll have a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s everywhere, and with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s, it will feel a little more like mid-September, which isn’t too far away.

The Phish concert in Atlantic City will be great Sunday evening. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a gentle breeze. Even if you’re in Bridgeton or Little Egg Harbor Township, it will be a nice night. Low temperatures eventually will bottom out in the 60s everywhere and if you’re in the Pine Barrens, I’d say it’s comfortable enough to sleep without the air conditioning.

Monday will see high pressure anchor in the Northeast. However, with juicy southwest winds aloft and a stationary front in the Carolinas, the leading edge of the rain will be knocking on our doorstep, likely right across the Delaware Bay.

As a result, expect a blanket of high clouds filtering out the sun. It will be more humid than Sunday, but nothing like last week. Outdoor activities and work will be a go. High temperatures will be in the low 80s inland and around 80 at the shore, as a gentle east wind blows in ocean air.

Monday night will be rain free, save perhaps those near the Delaware Bayshore. Clouds will thicken, leading to a warmer night than Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s inland, with readings around 70 on the islands.

It will be a sticky Tuesday, thanks to another day of southwest winds aloft and now southeast winds at the surface. High pressure will try its hardest to keep us rain free as the remnants of Fred try to move in. It’ll mostly succeed. Those east of the Garden State Parkway very likely will not have any rain. It will be dry everywhere until the mid-afternoon. After that, spotty showers and storms will flare up well inland. This will continue into the evening. Highs will be generally 80 to 85 degrees.

As we turn to Wednesday, whatever is left of Fred will combine with the pool of moisture overhead to bring some rain. It will not be a washout. What’s still unknown is the timing and extent of the rain. It’s these days where I pay close attention, as we have the Atlantic City Airshow during the day.

The airshow is still game on for now. Much of the rain from Fred should be wrung out Wednesday, even if it is a muggy day. However, we’ll monitor as we go into the week. Highs should hover at to a few degrees above 80.

As it turns out, we did reach 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday, continuing our heat wave for a fourth day. Of course, Sunday will end the heat wave, with highs in the 80s. After mid-August, three consecutive days of 90-degree or greater heat, the criteria for a heat wave, gets tougher to achieve. While 2018 saw a late August and a September heat wave, the last time before that was Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2010, and before that was 1998.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

