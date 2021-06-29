Weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday, 4th of July weekend may be pretty wet

The second heat wave of the month will continue Tuesday. The heat and dew points will be higher, making it the most oppressive of the week. Independence Day weekend will cool down, but that comes at the risk of storms and possibly a day that's a washout.

None of that is unusual for us in a South Jersey summer, and Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year for us so far. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you do have to be outside, carry water, stay in the shade and take breaks. One more note: Keep your pets cool and off the blacktop, which will be 130 to 150 degrees.

Our hot afternoon will start with a balmy morning. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to start, more like South Carolina than South Jersey. There will be a good amount of sunshine to start, with a southwest wind.

Fair-weather clouds will pop up during the afternoon. However, a sea breeze will develop and push toward the Garden State Parkway, clearing out the clouds for places like Long Beach Island, Northfield and Wildwood.

The sun will sizzle us, with highs near 95 degrees for most places west of the Parkway. Along and east of the Parkway on the mainland, we'll be in the low 90s. The heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees, something that happens for about 20 hours a year.