Weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday, 4th of July weekend may be pretty wet

The second heat wave of the month will continue Tuesday. The heat and dew points will be higher, making it the most oppressive of the week. Independence Day weekend will cool down, but that comes at the risk of storms and possibly a day that's a washout.
None of that is unusual for us in a South Jersey summer, and Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year for us so far. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you do have to be outside, carry water, stay in the shade and take breaks. One more note: Keep your pets cool and off the blacktop, which will be 130 to 150 degrees.
Our hot afternoon will start with a balmy morning. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to start, more like South Carolina than South Jersey. There will be a good amount of sunshine to start, with a southwest wind.
Fair-weather clouds will pop up during the afternoon. However, a sea breeze will develop and push toward the Garden State Parkway, clearing out the clouds for places like Long Beach Island, Northfield and Wildwood.
The sun will sizzle us, with highs near 95 degrees for most places west of the Parkway. Along and east of the Parkway on the mainland, we'll be in the low 90s. The heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees, something that happens for about 20 hours a year.
The shore, aided by the sea breeze, will remain in the middle 80s. The beach will be the place to seek heat relief. Swim where lifeguards can see you, though. Research shows that a moderate risk of rip currents with above-average water temperatures and above-average temperatures inland bring the most rip current fatalities.
When we go into the evening, we'll only fall into the 80s. While sticky, it will be more comfortable as the sun's intense rays will no longer beat down on you. You can expect a mainland heat index in the 90s until 10 p.m. or so.
Overnight, it'll be a mainly clear sky. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s, uncomfortable if you do not have air conditioning.
Wednesday will be nearly the same. High pressure anchored in Bermuda will pump in balmy air. It will also keep a cold front in the Great Lakes state, keeping us dry again.
Winds will be a little more westerly here, so I expect the shore to be hottest, while the mainland stays as sultry. Highs will near 90, even on the sand, with a heat index near 100 in the afternoon. Most of the mainland will bake in the mid-90s, with a heat index near 105. We'll have a mostly sunny sky. If you want relief, the coolest place should be the Delaware Bay shore, where it will stay in the 80s.
The pattern will slowly change Wednesday night as showers and storms move in. The potential for them will begin between midnight and 3 a.m. They will be hit-or-miss into the morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s again.
As the cold front enters the area, isolated morning showers will turn into scattered afternoon storms. Given the immense moisture in the air, roadway flooding from torrential downpours will be possible. Damaging winds will not be ruled out as well. I'll update you on this in the next column.
With a mostly cloudy sky expected, we'll be more comfortable, using the term loosely. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90, with a heat index sitting around 100 instead of going over it. The heat wave's last day will be here.
Showers and storms will continue into Thursday night, just as the Fourth of July weekend kicks off. No severe weather will be likely here, though.
The weekend is unsettled, with some forecast questions that need to be answered. It all comes down to how a low-pressure system, which has some moisture from Tropical Storm Danny, will move from the Mid-South through the Mid-Atlantic.
I'm fairly confident in Friday. It'll be a day where you see rain early. The middle of the day will be dry, bright and humid, with storms late in the day and into the evening. A line of storms will be likely late, and severe weather will be possible. So, you'll have some time to enjoy or get work done. Highs will be in the 80s.
It's the rest of the weekend where confidence goes down. No day will see a 100% dry South Jersey. However, it's entirely possible no day will be a washout, either. If there is to be a washout, it would be either Saturday or the Fourth itself.
If you have outdoor plans, keep a backup plan handy. Perhaps move it to Monday or bring it inside.
One other thing is for sure, though: Highs will be cooler, with 75 to 85 degree readings for highs.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny and sultry. Rain develops after midnight.
Isolated morning storms with scattered afternoon storms
Showers likely through mid-morning. Then, dry, with line of storms, possible severe late. Rain into the night.
Unsettled. Rain likely at times, mainly during the afternoon and night. Damp.
A washout is possible. Cool and damp.
Windy from the southwest. Cloudy, with some rain.
