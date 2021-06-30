Weather: Heat index to top 100 Wednesday; Fourth of July weekend cooler, but wetter

Ready. Set. Sizzle.
The heat will be on as we officially mark our second heat wave of June on the mainland. Even the shore should bake, as offshore winds dominate. Cooler weather arrives for the holiday weekend, but showers, storms and even a possible washout will be around.
It’ll be another tropical morning out there, with sunshine and areas of fog along the shore. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
High pressure remains anchored in Bermuda for one more day. This continues to keep our pattern-changing cold front, and its rain, well enough away. It also keeps the heat and humidity coming. I expect more of a westerly kick to the wind Wednesday, which should keep the sea breeze away, except for Cape May County.
Stay hydrated, stay in the shade, stay in the air conditioning. Highs will get up to the mid-90s inland under the blazing sun. Along the shore, highs should be around 90, not too far behind.
When you factor in dew points, which will be in the sticky, 70- to 75-degree range, the heat index will be in the low 100s Wednesday for the mainland, with the shore around the century mark. On average, Atlantic City International Airport experiences 19.6 hours of a heat index over the century mark each year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. At Cape May County Airport in Rio Grande, it’s 15.4 hours.
The front will grow closer to the area Wednesday night. Clouds will slowly increase. It will be a balmy evening as we fall through the 80s. Outdoor plans largely look fine. However, a spotty shower or thunderstorm will be around after 10 p.m., which will continue through the night.
Honestly, I believe the Cape May County bubble strikes again and we stay dry overnight. This should stay closer to places like Hammonton. Any shower can bring a quick downpour, with large puddles on the roads. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s, quite steamy.
The cold front will move from the Appalachian Mountains into New Jersey during the day Thursday. The spotty showers from overnight will continue into the morning, with rain moving closer to the coast. During the afternoon, a line or lines of showers and storms will roll in from the New Jersey Turnpike. If you’re along the coast, or in Cape May County, you may escape rain free until 4 or 5 p.m. Meanwhile, places like Upper Deerfield Township could be quite wet during the afternoon.
I’m most concerned about slow-moving downpours. Rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour would drive road, stream and creek flooding if a storm sits overhead. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out.
If you have outdoor plans, exercise or work, get it done during the morning. If you can’t tolerate any wet weather, it’ll be best to do work Wednesday, or risk waiting until next Tuesday.
Highs will get between 86 and 91 degrees everywhere. I believe the heat wave will continue for a fourth day at Atlantic City International Airport.
The front moves offshore Thursday night. This will usher in cooler, but not drier, air. Rain showers, heavy at times, will continue into the evening. I believe by midnight we’ll turn rain free. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s again, with potential for 60s if the cold front clears early at night.
There’s a little more clarity about Independence Day weekend. Friday will be more dry than not, but just barely. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with multiple periods of rain, especially during the afternoon. We cut the heat wave out, with highs in the 80s.
Saturday may be a washout, but I’ll need another day to confirm this. For now, plans celebrating America outside should be prepared to move inside or be postponed. Highs should be much cooler, in the lower 70s, on a northerly wind.
I don’t see Sunday being a washout. In fact, a low-pressure system, closed off from the flow of the atmosphere, will pass into New England by then. There will be spotty showers and storms during the afternoon, but it should be an OK day out. Fireworks should be fine. Expect highs in the upper 70s.
Similar to Memorial Day weekend, Monday will be the best day of the weekend. Expect plenty of late-day beach traffic, as we’ll try to make the best of our time outside. Highs will go back to around or above 80.
Also, lastly, a special happy birthday to my mom.
