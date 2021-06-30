Weather: Heat index to top 100 Wednesday; Fourth of July weekend cooler, but wetter

Highs will get between 86 and 91 degrees everywhere. I believe the heat wave will continue for a fourth day at Atlantic City International Airport.

The front moves offshore Thursday night. This will usher in cooler, but not drier, air. Rain showers, heavy at times, will continue into the evening. I believe by midnight we’ll turn rain free. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s again, with potential for 60s if the cold front clears early at night.

There’s a little more clarity about Independence Day weekend. Friday will be more dry than not, but just barely. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with multiple periods of rain, especially during the afternoon. We cut the heat wave out, with highs in the 80s.

Saturday may be a washout, but I’ll need another day to confirm this. For now, plans celebrating America outside should be prepared to move inside or be postponed. Highs should be much cooler, in the lower 70s, on a northerly wind.

I don’t see Sunday being a washout. In fact, a low-pressure system, closed off from the flow of the atmosphere, will pass into New England by then. There will be spotty showers and storms during the afternoon, but it should be an OK day out. Fireworks should be fine. Expect highs in the upper 70s.