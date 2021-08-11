 Skip to main content
Weather: Heat index near 105, sticky air in the forecast until Friday
Weather: Heat index near 105, sticky air in the forecast until Friday

We’ll be sweating trough the hottest air of the season likely through Friday. The inland heat index will soar to the middle 100s for a few hours each afternoon, with even the shore getting toasty.

Heat index forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

THe forecasted heat index for 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the North American Model (NAM). Note that the shore's number are likely too low, due to the resolution of the model. However, the inland spots will likely be accurate. 

We’ve had 18 days above 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. We should get to 21 by the end of the week. On average, we’re at 16 days. In a climate-changing world, persistent heat has become more common, even when the extreme heat hasn’t happened (Our hottest high temperature is 95 degrees at the airport). For example, the number of days above 90 at the airport was about 15 in 1958. This year, it’s 19.7, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Similar trends are true at observing sites in Millville and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.

Number of 90 degrees days at ACY

The number of days with the high temperature above 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport over time. 

We’ll start out in the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning. That’s more like Miami than Margate, and with dew points near there, it will feel like a sauna.

Winds will pick up quickly during the day. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph from the southwest. That will blow in the sultry air. We’ll be able to hurdle above 90 for most places inland, save peninsular Cape May County. Elsewhere, expect highs in the mid-80s, cooled by the sea breeze. Even still, it will be very soupy.

Dew points everywhere will be in the oppressive mid-70s. When you take the heat and humidity together, you get a peak heat index near 105 degrees for many inland spots. On average, only about five hours a year have a heat index near 105, so this happens, but it’s still hot. Meanwhile, the shore and Cape May County will peak near 100.

A shower or thunderstorm will be possible from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. as a piece of energy works through the area. It’ll be spotty, and your evening before 10 p.m. will be OK to tackle the outdoor activities you didn’t do because of the heat during the day.

As we go deeper into the overnight, lows will be in the mid-70s everywhere. That’s 5 to 10 degrees above average, but just shy of records. Still, it will be tough to sleep without the air conditioning, not allowing your body to properly cool down.

Moving into Thursday, winds will shift to the west-southwest. This is critical. A west-southwest wind is more of a land breeze. It also means winds will come off the Appalachian mountains, expanding, and warming, as it does so.

Expect temperatures to be a little bit hotter everywhere except for the Cape May Bubble, still protected by the Delaware Bay from the hot air. Expect highs around 90 there. The shore will be around 90 as well, so be careful walking barefoot on the sand. It will feel like 100 degrees there in the afternoon.

For the rest of the area, highs will be in the mid-90s. Factor in oppressive dew points, and the peak heat index will be 105-108. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday evening will only be in the 80s, and muggy at night. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-or even upper 70s. Likely, this will be the warmest night of the year.

Friday will be the wild-card day. A cold front will move closer to the region. Rain, less humidity and cooler air will come with it. I’m forecasting this front to come late enough so that we’re still in the upper 80s to low 90s. I believe the heat index will be in the low 100s inland, less at the shore. This can change if the front comes earlier.

Clouds will build in as the day goes on. You’ll see storms near the New Jersey Turnpike, but I believe we stay dry until around sunset. Expect a wet start to the weekend, with hail and damaging winds not ruled out.

With all of this heat, make sure to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If outside, drink plenty of water. If you have pets, make sure you take them in, too. You don’t want them to suffer from heat exhaustion, either.

