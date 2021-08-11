Weather: Heat index near 105, sticky air in the forecast until Friday

We’ll be sweating trough the hottest air of the season likely through Friday. The inland heat index will soar to the middle 100s for a few hours each afternoon, with even the shore getting toasty.

We’ve had 18 days above 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. We should get to 21 by the end of the week. On average, we’re at 16 days. In a climate-changing world, persistent heat has become more common, even when the extreme heat hasn’t happened (Our hottest high temperature is 95 degrees at the airport). For example, the number of days above 90 at the airport was about 15 in 1958. This year, it’s 19.7, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Similar trends are true at observing sites in Millville and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.

We’ll start out in the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning. That’s more like Miami than Margate, and with dew points near there, it will feel like a sauna.

Winds will pick up quickly during the day. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph from the southwest. That will blow in the sultry air. We’ll be able to hurdle above 90 for most places inland, save peninsular Cape May County. Elsewhere, expect highs in the mid-80s, cooled by the sea breeze. Even still, it will be very soupy.

