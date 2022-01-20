Weather hampers move of historic Shamrock bar in Wildwood

“They had me pay,” Gerace said Thursday. “They were coming after me, and it was just ridiculous.”

Gerace sold the property on which The Shamrock stood since being built in the 1900s. He anticipates the sale being finalized in the coming weeks.

After starting as the Berwind Hotel, Irish immigrants bought the building, making it their home. They converted the first floor into the Shamrock Café in 1937, as Wildwood gained traction as one of the premier vacation spots at the Jersey Shore.

Gerace bought the property in 2016, hoping to continue Pacific Avenue’s reputation as a hotspot in Wildwood.

“I didn’t need to buy a bar,” Gerace said. “I’m basically semi-retired. I did it because I wanted to improve Wildwood.

Several buildings on Pacific Avenue, like the Shamrock, are historic. There are only a few buildings left in Wildwood from that era, which is why Gerace agreed to move the building, which will become his residence once it’s placed onto its new foundation.

Many in the community are thankful for the move, Gerace said, and have approached him to thank him for his decision.