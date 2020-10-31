Weather: Halloween sees killing freeze, sunshine and a blue moon

Thursday and Friday were packed with heavy rains, wind and coastal flooding. Halloween will be action packed, too, but in a different sort of way.

Any Halloween outdoor plans will be a go, though accompanied by a bone-chilling freeze and an unusual blue moon.

Let’s start off with Saturday morning. Low temperatures will hover right around 32 for much of the mainland. The exceptions will be in the Pine Barrens of Ocean and Burlington counties, which will likely be in the upper 20s. The other exception will be in mainland lower Cape May County (Cape May Court House and south), where it should be in the mid-30s. At the shore, we will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

This is all par for the course. On average, our first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville is Oct. 23. Near Cape May, the first freeze is Nov. 9.

High pressure located in New England will bring us a sunny but chilly Halloween. A light northerly wind will blow throughout the day. Your Hawaiian tourist costume may not be the best idea this Halloween, but Viking costumes sound pretty good. Afternoon highs will get into the low and mid-50s, about 5 degrees below average.