Weather: Halloween sees killing freeze, sunshine and a blue moon

Thursday and Friday were packed with heavy rains, wind and coastal flooding. Halloween will be action packed, too, but in a different sort of way.
Any Halloween outdoor plans will be a go, though accompanied by a bone-chilling freeze and an unusual blue moon.
Let’s start off with Saturday morning. Low temperatures will hover right around 32 for much of the mainland. The exceptions will be in the Pine Barrens of Ocean and Burlington counties, which will likely be in the upper 20s. The other exception will be in mainland lower Cape May County (Cape May Court House and south), where it should be in the mid-30s. At the shore, we will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
This is all par for the course. On average, our first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville is Oct. 23. Near Cape May, the first freeze is Nov. 9.
Support Local Journalism
High pressure located in New England will bring us a sunny but chilly Halloween. A light northerly wind will blow throughout the day. Your Hawaiian tourist costume may not be the best idea this Halloween, but Viking costumes sound pretty good. Afternoon highs will get into the low and mid-50s, about 5 degrees below average.
Then, during the evening, we’ll slip back into the 40s. The blue moon, the second full moon of the month, will be out at night. Actually, it will be “full” at 10:49 a.m., but you may not be able to see it in the daylight. Between that and the chilly air, it’ll put a little extra spook into the evening.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore. Make sure to turn your clocks back an hour as well.
Sunday will warm up to around 60 for the afternoon. It’ll be a fairly comfortable but cloudy morning. A piece of energy will move in from the west, meeting up with tropical moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. The result will be rain that develops between 2 and 4 p.m. It will start along the coast and then spread inland during the evening. The rain won’t be heavy like Thursday, but you can expect between a tenth of an inch in western Cumberland County to half an inch at the shore, when it dries out around midnight Sunday night.
Behind this will be a second potent shot of cold air. It will legitimately feel like winter out there A strong, northwest wind will blow 15 to 20 mph sustained. We’ll have a mostly-cloudy sky, typical in the infancy of a cold air blast. Highs will struggle to reach 50 during the day. Wind chills well be in the lower 40s. It might be a day to break out the winter coat.
Monday night will slip into the 40s. We’ll again flirt with the freezing mark inland on Election Day. The shore will be near 40s. The trend is it will warm about 5 degrees each day through Friday, all with plenty of sunshine.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early freeze likely west of the Garden State Parkway. Otherwise, sunny and chilly.
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Rain develops 2 to 4 p.m., steadiest along the coast.
Mostly cloudy and windy from the northwest. Cold.
Mostly sunny
Plenty of sunshine
Sunny and mild.
Mostly sunny.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.