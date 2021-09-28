Weather: Hail threatens in Tuesday's storms, blast of fall air to come after

A line of thunderstorms will pass late Tuesday and while damaging winds and tornadoes will not be likely, hail will actually be possible. That cold front will push away the 80s we will see Tuesday and welcome lower 70s for the rest of the week.
We’ll actually start Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine. It’ll be more humid than previous mornings. Dew points won’t be in the refreshing 50s. Rather they’ll be in the muggier 60s. Bad hair day? It’s possible. Sweating through your shirt humidity? Unlikely. Air temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s to start out the day.
With a southwest wind blowing, we should actually be able to reach at or around 80 degrees for our Tuesday high. Given the likely early sun, I’m upping my forecast from previous days.
Most of your day will be good for outdoor events. But that cold front will come in and rain will move in between 4 and 6 p.m. This will continue into the evening, ending between 9 and 11 p.m.
It won’t be a long period of rain. In fact, even within this time, it won’t be solidly raining. Rather, there will be a line or lines of broken showers and storms. Hail will be the “main” concern of this limited severe weather threat. To get hail, you need a combination of rising air, usually associated with warm air and a colder than average pocket of air aloft.
This is more common in the Great Plains, which are a couple thousand feet above sea level, closer to that cold pocket of air than it would be in low-lying New Jersey. Still, it can happen here in the fall or spring.
If you can move your vehicles and valuable outdoor object inside for a few hours, that will be the best way to stay safe.
After the rain stops and the cold front gets through, we will cool in a hurry. While we’ll be in the 70s for the evening, overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere by Wednesday morning. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two air masses, will be well to our south, allowing the cooler air mass to be present.
The result will be highs at or just above 70 degrees from Wednesday through Friday. During the evening, it will be sweater weather. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows look to be in the mid-50s at the shore, while the mainland will be around 50. If you live in the rural areas, expect 40s for lows. All in all, great weather to keep the windows open if you’re sleeping at night.
Otherwise, expect a dry stretch of days. Wednesday and Friday will feature plenty of sun. Thursday should be fairly cloudy, as a piece of mid-level spin, called vorticity, will move through.
A 50/50 weekend will be on tap. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant, while rain will be likely Sunday, especially toward Cape May.
