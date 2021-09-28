Weather: Hail threatens in Tuesday's storms, blast of fall air to come after

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is more common in the Great Plains, which are a couple thousand feet above sea level, closer to that cold pocket of air than it would be in low-lying New Jersey. Still, it can happen here in the fall or spring.

If you can move your vehicles and valuable outdoor object inside for a few hours, that will be the best way to stay safe.

After the rain stops and the cold front gets through, we will cool in a hurry. While we’ll be in the 70s for the evening, overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere by Wednesday morning. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two air masses, will be well to our south, allowing the cooler air mass to be present.

The result will be highs at or just above 70 degrees from Wednesday through Friday. During the evening, it will be sweater weather. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows look to be in the mid-50s at the shore, while the mainland will be around 50. If you live in the rural areas, expect 40s for lows. All in all, great weather to keep the windows open if you’re sleeping at night.

Otherwise, expect a dry stretch of days. Wednesday and Friday will feature plenty of sun. Thursday should be fairly cloudy, as a piece of mid-level spin, called vorticity, will move through.