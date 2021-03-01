Weather: Gusts to 50 mph possible into Tuesday, wind alert in effect

March will roar in like a lion Monday. The potential for power outages and wind damage will not be ruled out as an arctic cold front howls in a cold, strong wind. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has a wind advisory in effect to highlight the potential for wind hazards.
The advisory, in effect for all of southeastern New Jersey, will be in place from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The strongest winds will be centered between 7 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore, with wind gusts to 50 mph likely. On the mainland, expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts to 45 mph.
Garbage cans should be secured and loose objects should be taken inside. Keep your devices charged as well, as isolated power outages will not be ruled out. This will be especially true at the shore. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. However, problems typically start to arise with gusts over 45 mph.
Changes to the forecasts would likely only be needed for a downward adjustment. Winds are typically weaker at night. At night, the surface layer of air, the layer that cools off at night, becomes heavier than the warmer air above it. The heavier and lighter air do not want to mix and usually don't, leading to many calm nigths. Warming sunshine during the day lightens the airmass near the surface, allowing for those stronger winds aloft to build toward the surface.
An arctic cold front, slated to pass late Monday, will bring the whipping winds from the northwest as the pressure gradient between the departing cold front and incoming high pressure system squeeze the wind into the region.
This will bring a quick drop in temperatures. Atlantic City International Airport's high temperatures occurred in the morning, at 48 degrees. The thermometer will be below freezing by midnight on the mainland. With wind chills in the teens.
Morning low temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-20s everywhere, about five degrees below average. Factor in the strong, cold wind, though, and the wind chill will be 10 to 15 degrees for most of the morning.
