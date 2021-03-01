Weather: Gusts to 50 mph possible into Tuesday, wind alert in effect

March will roar in like a lion Monday. The potential for power outages and wind damage will not be ruled out as an arctic cold front howls in a cold, strong wind. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has a wind advisory in effect to highlight the potential for wind hazards.

The advisory, in effect for all of southeastern New Jersey, will be in place from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The strongest winds will be centered between 7 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore, with wind gusts to 50 mph likely. On the mainland, expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts to 45 mph.

Garbage cans should be secured and loose objects should be taken inside. Keep your devices charged as well, as isolated power outages will not be ruled out. This will be especially true at the shore. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. However, problems typically start to arise with gusts over 45 mph.