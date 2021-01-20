Weather: Gusts near 40 mph, snow showers possible Wednesday

We’ll have a little more than a snowball’s chance in hell of some snow Wednesday morning. However, the bigger story will be the stiff breeze and chilly day in store. The rest of the week then will return to the quiet state we’ve been used to for most of the month.
A piece of vorticity, or spin, in the atmosphere will swing through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday morning. This will bring clouds, and if there will be a moisture source around, precipitation will fall.
In Wednesday morning’s case, a weak Alberta Clipper system will be with this spin. We’ve seen this story before in the past week or two. They come, bring clouds, little to no precipitation and then get out of here.
There will be a little more kick with this one. I do anticipate isolated snow showers to fall between 6 and 11 a.m. In a plausible but even lower-likelihood scenario, a snow squall with brief but intense periods of snow will fall, bringing a coating of snow. Of course, a coating would be more snow than many of us have seen this winter.
As we go into the afternoon, the sun will come out as it turns windy. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.
Couple that with high temperatures in the upper 30s, and it will feel like below freezing all day. Have the heavy coat and scarf ready.
The winds will lighten Wednesday evening. Coupled with dry air and a mainly clear sky, temperatures will crash quickly. We’ll dive into the 30s and 20s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper teens for Mullica Township and the mainland, while Margate and the shore will dive into the mid-20s. The lowest temperature of the season at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City has been 24 degrees, which occurred Dec. 19. This night might dip lower.
Thursday will feature plentiful sunshine. Another low pressure system will pass through Eastern Canada, which will bring rain showers to the Deep South. We’ll be “stuck” in the middle with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s everywhere. All wintertime outdoor work or events will be good to go.
Thursday night will be quiet. We’ll be mostly cloudy, with lows around 30 inland and around 35 on the islands.
That low pressure system in Eastern Canada on Thursday will drop into New England on Friday. We’ll be dry but also windier as we near the low pressure system. Expect sustained northwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s.
Despite the wind direction, there won’t be much bite to this wind, a common occurrence this winter. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Saturday will be even windier, as high pressure presses up against the low and tightens the air pressure gradient. I would hold off on outdoor, around-the-house projects, due to the winds. With highs in the mid- to upper 30s, it’ll also feel below freezing throughout the day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.