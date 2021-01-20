Weather: Gusts near 40 mph, snow showers possible Wednesday

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodge…

We’ll have a little more than a snowball’s chance in hell of some snow Wednesday morning. However, the bigger story will be the stiff breeze and chilly day in store. The rest of the week then will return to the quiet state we’ve been used to for most of the month.

A piece of vorticity, or spin, in the atmosphere will swing through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday morning. This will bring clouds, and if there will be a moisture source around, precipitation will fall.

In Wednesday morning’s case, a weak Alberta Clipper system will be with this spin. We’ve seen this story before in the past week or two. They come, bring clouds, little to no precipitation and then get out of here.

There will be a little more kick with this one. I do anticipate isolated snow showers to fall between 6 and 11 a.m. In a plausible but even lower-likelihood scenario, a snow squall with brief but intense periods of snow will fall, bringing a coating of snow. Of course, a coating would be more snow than many of us have seen this winter.

As we go into the afternoon, the sun will come out as it turns windy. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Couple that with high temperatures in the upper 30s, and it will feel like below freezing all day. Have the heavy coat and scarf ready.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}