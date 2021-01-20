 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Gusts near 40 mph, snow showers possible Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Weather: Gusts near 40 mph, snow showers possible Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodge…

We’ll have a little more than a snowball’s chance in hell of some snow Wednesday morning. However, the bigger story will be the stiff breeze and chilly day in store. The rest of the week then will return to the quiet state we’ve been used to for most of the month.

A piece of vorticity, or spin, in the atmosphere will swing through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday morning. This will bring clouds, and if there will be a moisture source around, precipitation will fall.

In Wednesday morning’s case, a weak Alberta Clipper system will be with this spin. We’ve seen this story before in the past week or two. They come, bring clouds, little to no precipitation and then get out of here.

There will be a little more kick with this one. I do anticipate isolated snow showers to fall between 6 and 11 a.m. In a plausible but even lower-likelihood scenario, a snow squall with brief but intense periods of snow will fall, bringing a coating of snow. Of course, a coating would be more snow than many of us have seen this winter.

Wednesday Radar

Forecasted radar for part of the day Wednesday, according to the Global Forecast System (American) model. 

As we go into the afternoon, the sun will come out as it turns windy. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Couple that with high temperatures in the upper 30s, and it will feel like below freezing all day. Have the heavy coat and scarf ready.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday Wind Gusts

Wind gusts for Wednesday, according to the Global Forecast System (American) model. 

 
Wind Chills Wednesday

Forecasted wind chills for 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the North American Model (American). 

The winds will lighten Wednesday evening. Coupled with dry air and a mainly clear sky, temperatures will crash quickly. We’ll dive into the 30s and 20s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper teens for Mullica Township and the mainland, while Margate and the shore will dive into the mid-20s. The lowest temperature of the season at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City has been 24 degrees, which occurred Dec. 19. This night might dip lower.

Thursday will feature plentiful sunshine. Another low pressure system will pass through Eastern Canada, which will bring rain showers to the Deep South. We’ll be “stuck” in the middle with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s everywhere. All wintertime outdoor work or events will be good to go.

Thursday night will be quiet. We’ll be mostly cloudy, with lows around 30 inland and around 35 on the islands.

That low pressure system in Eastern Canada on Thursday will drop into New England on Friday. We’ll be dry but also windier as we near the low pressure system. Expect sustained northwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

Despite the wind direction, there won’t be much bite to this wind, a common occurrence this winter. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday will be even windier, as high pressure presses up against the low and tightens the air pressure gradient. I would hold off on outdoor, around-the-house projects, due to the winds. With highs in the mid- to upper 30s, it’ll also feel below freezing throughout the day.

Weekend Wind Speeds

Sustained wind speeds for Saturday, Jan. 23, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model. 
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News