Weather: Goodbye rain and humidity, hello sunshine and dry air

Bye-bye, humidity and rain. Hello sunshine and good times. High pressure will make its presence known Wednesday and Thursday in the form of dry air and comfortable temperatures. A warm front should make Friday pretty foggy before burning off in time for a mostly dry weekend.

I’ll start off with a recap of the rain and storms Tuesday. Long Beach Island saw the most rain, with 1 to 2 inches for most of the island. Here, thunderstorms ruled for most of the day, with heavy rain.

The lowest totals were, surprise, Cape May and the Cape May Bubble. Less than a half inch fell in most places, just missing out on the thunderstorms, but also seeing the least amount of rain from the cold front that passed through.

OK, back to the forecast. High pressure has moved in from the west. Between Wednesday and Thursday, it will pass over the region and move out to sea.

Cooler air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will move overhead and sink in for both days.

And both Wednesday and Thursday will play out the same. The mornings will start off in the low to mid-50s for Eagleswood Township and the mainland. A few spots well in the Pine Barrens could start in the 40s.