Weather: Goodbye rain and humidity, hello sunshine and dry air
Weather: Goodbye rain and humidity, hello sunshine and dry air

Barnegat Light Partly Sunny Summer

Barnegat Light sits under a mix of sun and clouds on a summer afternoon. 

 Joe Martucci

Bye-bye, humidity and rain. Hello sunshine and good times. High pressure will make its presence known Wednesday and Thursday in the form of dry air and comfortable temperatures. A warm front should make Friday pretty foggy before burning off in time for a mostly dry weekend.

Dew Points

I’ll start off with a recap of the rain and storms Tuesday. Long Beach Island saw the most rain, with 1 to 2 inches for most of the island. Here, thunderstorms ruled for most of the day, with heavy rain.

The lowest totals were, surprise, Cape May and the Cape May Bubble. Less than a half inch fell in most places, just missing out on the thunderstorms, but also seeing the least amount of rain from the cold front that passed through.

OK, back to the forecast. High pressure has moved in from the west. Between Wednesday and Thursday, it will pass over the region and move out to sea.

Cooler air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will move overhead and sink in for both days.

And both Wednesday and Thursday will play out the same. The mornings will start off in the low to mid-50s for Eagleswood Township and the mainland. A few spots well in the Pine Barrens could start in the 40s.

In Beach Haven and along the shore, we’ll begin around 60 degrees. We should have a clear sky to start both days, minus localized early morning fog for Wednesday.

As we go into the afternoon, sun will mix with a few fair weather clouds. Highs will be perfect for outdoor work, gardening or boating. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s, even at the shore. The risk of rip currents will subside at the beaches.

We’ll just skip ahead to Thursday night. A warm front will move in from the southeast, pushed inland by that high-pressure system, which will now be in Bermuda.

Winds will turn to the southeast Thursday night. We’ll start off with clear sky, and you should be able to see some of the full strawberry moon. Eventually, though, this will throw fog and drizzle our way after midnight as the marine layer locks in. Lows will be milder, generally around 60 to 65 degrees.

The question becomes how long will the fog hang on? That will depend on when winds flip to the southwest.

Visibility Friday

The modeled visibility for Friday, according to the North American Model (NAM). 

At this time, it looks like it will be foggy most everywhere until mid-morning. Then, the strong June sun and “drier” southwest winds will erode the rest of the cloud layer by midday, last at the shore.

From there we will be sunny and quite comfortable again. Highs will sit in the low 80s inland, with upper 70s at the shore.

As the shores fill up Friday night, expect a beautiful one to be out and about. A trip to the boardwalk will be great.

Moving into the weekend, I still like Saturday having an inland p.m. pop-up thunderstorm, with a dry Sunday for all. It will be soupy but seasonable, with highs in the 80s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

