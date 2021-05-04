 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Get ready for more upper 80s Tuesday, as storms arrive mid-week
0 comments
top story

Weather: Get ready for more upper 80s Tuesday, as storms arrive mid-week

{{featured_button_text}}
Heat in Atlantic City

People enjoy first taste of summer on the beach in Atlantic City Wednesday April 28, 2021. Record high temperatures threaten to fall on both the mainland and the shore. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Ready. Set. Summer. Last Wednesday brought record high temperatures to Atlantic City International Airport with a high of 89 degrees. While Tuesday won’t be record-breaking, it should be hot enough for shorts and even the bathing suit. Rounds of storms then come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Patchy areas of fog will be around Tuesday morning. However, that should burn off for a good amount of sunshine. Winds will come out of the west to west southwest. In a strange turn of events, I expect places furthest inland to have the highest winds. Winds will be lighter at the shore and that will play a role for temperatures.

We’ll start out around 60 for morning lows. Then, we’ll rise into the 70s quickly. At some point midday, a cooling sea breeze will kick in, capping shore temperatures just shy of 80. A stronger offshore wind would pin back the sea breeze but not so much on Tuesday.

Departure from Average Highs

Departure from average temperatures for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Canadian model. 

On the mainland, we’ll be in the upper 80s, about 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

It’ll also be a bit muggy out there, a sign of things to come. Dew points will sit in the low 60s, making it feel like near 90 inland.

Dew Points

Dew points for Tuesday at 2 p.m., according to the Canadian model. Dew points above 60 degrees mean that you can feel some humidity in the air. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In terms of rain, I do expect most of you to be dry during the day. However, given the hot and more humid airmass, I can’t completely rule out a brief shower.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s during the evening. We’ll cloud up and the potential for a shower or storm will start around 10 p.m. as low pressure lifts into New England and a cold front moves closer.

Between 5 and 10 a.m. Wednesday will be the period most likely to see some rain. This will be as a secondary low pressure system develops and moves through New Jersey. Damaging winds will be unlikely, but can’t be ruled out. Morning lows will be at or just above 60 degrees.

I believe we will break for some sun after 10 a.m., only to see clouds build in one more time as the cold front finally passes. With this will come a broken line of showers or storms from 1 to 5 p.m. Winds will switch from the south to the northwest as a line crosses, and we’ll get a bright sunset to cap off the day.

Expect highs to be generally around 80 in Hammonton and inland spots to the mid-70s in Cape May and the shore. However, the timing of the front will be key. If it doesn’t pass until the early evening, you could likely add five degrees to these highs.

We’ll clean out our atmosphere with drier and cooler air Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 50s everywhere. As long as the pollen doesn’t get to you, it should be comfortable enough to leave the windows open.

Thursday will then be the only day this week both seasonable and dry. High pressure will quickly pass and highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

The next time period to watch for rain will be Friday. As noted since last week, a storm will move up the East Coast. It looks like the majority of the storm should stay far enough offshore for either a brush by or no impact at all. However, there will be showers to our west as well.

Radar for Friday

The forecasted GFS, American, model for Friday 11 a.m. A coastal storm sits offshore, with showers associated with an upper level piece of energy to the west. If this model is correct, most of the day Friday will be dry. 

In my opinion, I believe we see some rain Friday, but it shouldn’t be a washout. I’ll keep an eye out for coastal flooding, too.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News