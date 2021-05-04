Weather: Get ready for more upper 80s Tuesday, as storms arrive mid-week

Between 5 and 10 a.m. Wednesday will be the period most likely to see some rain. This will be as a secondary low pressure system develops and moves through New Jersey. Damaging winds will be unlikely, but can’t be ruled out. Morning lows will be at or just above 60 degrees.

I believe we will break for some sun after 10 a.m., only to see clouds build in one more time as the cold front finally passes. With this will come a broken line of showers or storms from 1 to 5 p.m. Winds will switch from the south to the northwest as a line crosses, and we’ll get a bright sunset to cap off the day.

Expect highs to be generally around 80 in Hammonton and inland spots to the mid-70s in Cape May and the shore. However, the timing of the front will be key. If it doesn’t pass until the early evening, you could likely add five degrees to these highs.

We’ll clean out our atmosphere with drier and cooler air Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 50s everywhere. As long as the pollen doesn’t get to you, it should be comfortable enough to leave the windows open.

Thursday will then be the only day this week both seasonable and dry. High pressure will quickly pass and highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.