Weather: Get ready for crisp, early fall air as high pressure returns for weekend

Our slow-moving cold front will push offshore early Friday, ushering in a clean, crisp airmass with just enough cool air to make it feel like fall.

We will start off our morning with a few showers and storms. The cold front will almost be off the coast by sunrise Friday, but showers will be present until about 8 a.m., when the front will exit Long Beach Island on its journey northeast. Temperatures will be in the low 60s near Bridgeton and Hammonton, to around 70 in coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties.

From 8 a.m. until about noon, the cloudy sky will turn partly sunny. As it does so, dew points will drop into the refreshing 50s.

Then, we’ll kiss summer goodbye as we know it. Sure, a day or two will still get humid and we’re still game for a few days in the 80s, but the days-long stretches of warm and/or humid air will be gone.

The afternoon should feature a southwest wind with cooler highs in the mid-70s. You wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that southwest winds would bring warmer air. However, Friday will be an exception, in part due to the cold front being oriented from southeast to northwest. In short, get out and enjoy the beautiful afternoon.