Weather: Get ready for crisp, early fall air as high pressure returns for weekend

Our slow-moving cold front will push offshore early Friday, ushering in a clean, crisp airmass with just enough cool air to make it feel like fall.
We will start off our morning with a few showers and storms. The cold front will almost be off the coast by sunrise Friday, but showers will be present until about 8 a.m., when the front will exit Long Beach Island on its journey northeast. Temperatures will be in the low 60s near Bridgeton and Hammonton, to around 70 in coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties.
From 8 a.m. until about noon, the cloudy sky will turn partly sunny. As it does so, dew points will drop into the refreshing 50s.
Then, we’ll kiss summer goodbye as we know it. Sure, a day or two will still get humid and we’re still game for a few days in the 80s, but the days-long stretches of warm and/or humid air will be gone.
The afternoon should feature a southwest wind with cooler highs in the mid-70s. You wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that southwest winds would bring warmer air. However, Friday will be an exception, in part due to the cold front being oriented from southeast to northwest. In short, get out and enjoy the beautiful afternoon.
The evening will be very nice as well as winds turn to the northwest. Expect 70s and 60s for the evening, cool enough where you will want a sweater. High school football games will not have any problems with wind or rain. Just expect a mainly clear sky.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s for much of the mainland. However, those in the Pine Barrens will be close to 50 degrees. The shore will hover right around 60, our coolest night since June 23.
Saturday will be a winner. The weather will be perfect for pretty much all outdoor September events, from a day on the sand to a day at the apple orchard or outdoor events. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the mid-70s again, with refreshing dew points in the 60s.
As we go into Saturday night, expect a few more clouds, but you’ll barely notice. Rather, we’re in for a comfortable late September night, with evening temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be a little milder than Friday night’s. Expect low 60s at the shore, next to the milder ocean, with readings of about 55 inland. No air conditioner or fans needed.
A strong piece of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, will pass through Sunday. Aloft, a closed area of low pressure will swing through. When this happens, it tells me that the cool season is here, as this is a very typical setup.
Thankfully for your outdoor plans, there will not be any rain. Rain should hold itself to the northern part of the state. That being said, I do expect a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy from the northwest as well, sustained at 15 mph. High temperatures won’t take a hit, though. I’d still expect mid-70s for highs, spot-on seasonable for the last Sunday in September.
One last note, too. Expect higher than usual surf and longer wave periods, roughly 10 seconds, for the weekend. A high risk of rip currents will be present, too.
Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States …
While the beach may be OK to lay out on, stay out of the ocean. The bay would be a better place to enjoy the warm September water.
