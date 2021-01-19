Weather: Full sunshine Tuesday returns as another long dry streak underway

After spotty showers Monday and Tuesday, we will likely begin another extended dry streak in the region. Nothing more than clouds and at times gusty winds will take us through at least the next six days.

The pattern for the rest of the week will be “progressive,” or fast-moving. That means all of our weather patterns, from high pressure to low pressure, will be weak and only last for brief periods of time.

We’ll kick off Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a little bit of a westerly breeze. Temperatures will start off in the mid-20s on the mainland and near 30 at the shore. Both of those are seasonable for this time of the year, though wind chills will be closer to 20.

High pressure will slide through the Deep South on Tuesday, where it will be awfully crisp down there.

For us, though, it’ll just mean the usual, Chapstick-worthy dry air. High temperatures will rise up into the mid-40s with the sun.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening. An Alberta Clipper system will pass through New England. It is fast moving, but it will also stay to our north. So, I believe we will be dry.

Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s well inland to the mid-30s at the shore.

