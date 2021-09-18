Weather: Full moon brings coastal flooding to otherwise warm, bright weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Otherwise, we’re in for a clear night. Areas of fog will develop overnight well inland. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday will pick up right where Saturday left off, with plenty of sunshine and a day that will put a smile on your face. If you’re trying to watch the Philadelphia Eagles game outside, you’ll have no problems there; just bring sunglasses. If you’re going to the Linc, you’ll be in for a great day as well.

A gentle northeast wind will blow through New Jersey. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s just about everywhere, with low 80s near the New Jersey Turnpike.

You can push the weekend to the limit and enjoy the weather Sunday night. Expect 70s and 60s for the first couple of hours after sunset. We’ll have a star-filled sky, with the full harvest moon, which will peak here. Deeper into the night, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the coast.

Monday and Tuesday will then be about the same. Highs will be seasonable, in the 70s, with lower humidity and plenty of sun. Expect a ridge of upper level high pressure to sit nearly overhead. With surface high pressure in New England, an onshore wind will blow around the clockwise spinning high.