Weather: Full moon brings coastal flooding to otherwise warm, bright weekend

The full harvest moon Monday and a tropical low nearby will bring another round of spotty minor stage coastal flooding Saturday. However, the main story will be the bright, blue sky and warm air that most of the weekend will have.
We’ll kick off Saturday with areas of fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. The tropical low will continue to move past Cape Cod and out to sea, while the stationary front that was around Friday, bringing the gloomy weather, will continue to fizzle out.
As high pressure moves in, wind direction will change from the northeast early to the north midday and then the northwest for the afternoon. This will pull in air from drier places, allowing the clouds to erode from top to bottom. Eventually, we’ll turn sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid-80s inland, with low 80s at the coast. With a smidge of humidity in the air, it will feel like summer.
During the evening, we’ll fall through the 80s and into the 70s. I expect spotty minor stage coastal flooding with the evening high tide. Between 6 and 8 p.m., expect the first block or two of unraised bayside roads to have water on them. The susceptible places around the bays will have salt water as well. Move your cars if you need to, and if you see floodwaters, turn around, don’t drown. First, it’s salt water and will corrode your car. Secondly, you may not know how high that water is.
Otherwise, we’re in for a clear night. Areas of fog will develop overnight well inland. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Sunday will pick up right where Saturday left off, with plenty of sunshine and a day that will put a smile on your face. If you’re trying to watch the Philadelphia Eagles game outside, you’ll have no problems there; just bring sunglasses. If you’re going to the Linc, you’ll be in for a great day as well.
A gentle northeast wind will blow through New Jersey. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s just about everywhere, with low 80s near the New Jersey Turnpike.
You can push the weekend to the limit and enjoy the weather Sunday night. Expect 70s and 60s for the first couple of hours after sunset. We’ll have a star-filled sky, with the full harvest moon, which will peak here. Deeper into the night, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the coast.
Monday and Tuesday will then be about the same. Highs will be seasonable, in the 70s, with lower humidity and plenty of sun. Expect a ridge of upper level high pressure to sit nearly overhead. With surface high pressure in New England, an onshore wind will blow around the clockwise spinning high.
Wednesday is the one day to be weather aware next week. A potent cold front will pass through. A line of thunderstorms will be likely, and the potential for hail and damaging winds will be there. Likely, this will happen during the afternoon or evening.
If you’re looking for fall, that will come Thursday night into next Saturday. While highs in the 70s don’t scream sweaters and pumpkins, overnights well down in the 50s inland should. The shore should bottom out around 60. On average, the first day with a high below 70 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport is Sept. 10.
The full harvest moon is Sunday, here's the meaning behind the full moon names
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
