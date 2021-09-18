 Skip to main content
Weather: Full moon brings coastal flooding to otherwise warm, bright weekend
Minor coastal flooding Ventnor

Despite the sunshine, minor stage coastal flooding was seen in Ventnor Sept. 23, 2020. 

 Joe Martucci

The full harvest moon Monday and a tropical low nearby will bring another round of spotty minor stage coastal flooding Saturday. However, the main story will be the bright, blue sky and warm air that most of the weekend will have.

We’ll kick off Saturday with areas of fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. The tropical low will continue to move past Cape Cod and out to sea, while the stationary front that was around Friday, bringing the gloomy weather, will continue to fizzle out.

As high pressure moves in, wind direction will change from the northeast early to the north midday and then the northwest for the afternoon. This will pull in air from drier places, allowing the clouds to erode from top to bottom. Eventually, we’ll turn sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid-80s inland, with low 80s at the coast. With a smidge of humidity in the air, it will feel like summer.

Cloud Cover

The percent of the sky covered in clouds Saturday, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model. 

During the evening, we’ll fall through the 80s and into the 70s. I expect spotty minor stage coastal flooding with the evening high tide. Between 6 and 8 p.m., expect the first block or two of unraised bayside roads to have water on them. The susceptible places around the bays will have salt water as well. Move your cars if you need to, and if you see floodwaters, turn around, don’t drown. First, it’s salt water and will corrode your car. Secondly, you may not know how high that water is.

Find high tide times near you

Otherwise, we’re in for a clear night. Areas of fog will develop overnight well inland. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday will pick up right where Saturday left off, with plenty of sunshine and a day that will put a smile on your face. If you’re trying to watch the Philadelphia Eagles game outside, you’ll have no problems there; just bring sunglasses. If you’re going to the Linc, you’ll be in for a great day as well.

A gentle northeast wind will blow through New Jersey. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s just about everywhere, with low 80s near the New Jersey Turnpike.

You can push the weekend to the limit and enjoy the weather Sunday night. Expect 70s and 60s for the first couple of hours after sunset. We’ll have a star-filled sky, with the full harvest moon, which will peak here. Deeper into the night, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-60s at the coast.

Monday and Tuesday will then be about the same. Highs will be seasonable, in the 70s, with lower humidity and plenty of sun. Expect a ridge of upper level high pressure to sit nearly overhead. With surface high pressure in New England, an onshore wind will blow around the clockwise spinning high.

500 mb anomaly

The height thickness of the atmosphere between the surface and 500 millibars of pressure, between Monday and Tuesday (Wednesday 03Z time at the top of the graphic). The reds indicate a thicker than usual atmosphere, which means there's a higher capacity to hold warm air. 

Wednesday is the one day to be weather aware next week. A potent cold front will pass through. A line of thunderstorms will be likely, and the potential for hail and damaging winds will be there. Likely, this will happen during the afternoon or evening.

Future Radar

The future radar for Wednesday, Sept. 22. 

If you’re looking for fall, that will come Thursday night into next Saturday. While highs in the 70s don’t scream sweaters and pumpkins, overnights well down in the 50s inland should. The shore should bottom out around 60. On average, the first day with a high below 70 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport is Sept. 10.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
