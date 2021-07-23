Weather: Full buck moon Friday brings tidal flooding, mostly dry weekend

The buck moon will be 100% full Friday evening, and we’ll have plenty of clear sky then, and all day long, as high pressure stays in charge. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with a few areas of rain Sunday. That hazy sky from the wildfires may return, too.

We’ll kick off Friday with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures worthy of opening the windows. We’ll get in the low 60s for most inland spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mullica Township or Woodbine dropping into the 50s.

Moving into the day itself, it’ll be very much like Thursday. Temperatures will be below average, staying in the low to mid-80s for highs. Rain should stay away, as a weak cold front will move through New England. Winds will be out of the north, which will keep dew points below 60 for most, save the immediate shoreline. Speaking of dew points, Millville had a dew point of 53 degrees around 4 p.m. Thursday. This time of year, that happens less than 15% of the time.

+4 In Atlantic City, rising seas threaten an already struggling industry ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …

Going into the evening, there will be spotty, minor stage coastal flooding, a result of the full buck moon, which will have peak fullness at 10:36 p.m. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be on the most susceptible roads. Do not drive through the water, as it will corrode your car.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}