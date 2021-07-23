Weather: Full buck moon Friday brings tidal flooding, mostly dry weekend

The buck moon will be 100% full Friday evening, and we’ll have plenty of clear sky then, and all day long, as high pressure stays in charge. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with a few areas of rain Sunday. That hazy sky from the wildfires may return, too.
We’ll kick off Friday with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures worthy of opening the windows. We’ll get in the low 60s for most inland spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mullica Township or Woodbine dropping into the 50s.
Moving into the day itself, it’ll be very much like Thursday. Temperatures will be below average, staying in the low to mid-80s for highs. Rain should stay away, as a weak cold front will move through New England. Winds will be out of the north, which will keep dew points below 60 for most, save the immediate shoreline. Speaking of dew points, Millville had a dew point of 53 degrees around 4 p.m. Thursday. This time of year, that happens less than 15% of the time.
Going into the evening, there will be spotty, minor stage coastal flooding, a result of the full buck moon, which will have peak fullness at 10:36 p.m. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be on the most susceptible roads. Do not drive through the water, as it will corrode your car.
Otherwise, it will be a fabulous evening. Temperatures will slide through the 80s and 70s quickly. You can leave the windows open without the air conditioning for one more night. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s well inland to the upper 60s on the islands.
There will be areas of fog early Saturday morning as winds flip to the south and dew points go up. By 9 a.m., we should just be sunny, though. We’ll replay Thursday and Friday all over again. We’ll be rain-free, with light winds, sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s. It’ll feel a bit muggier out, but nothing we’re not used to.
Saturday evening will be the same as Friday. A walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, a sunset cruise or just soaking up the last bits of sun will all be great. We’ll fall into the 70s.
Stickier air will move in after midnight. Rain showers will come, too, falling between 3 and 8 a.m. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. You’ll want to put the air conditioner on, if you have it. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
After 8 a.m., we’ll be talking about dry time during daylight hours. A cold front will march in from the west but won’t arrive with rain until after sunset. So expect a warmer and muggier day, typical of late July. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore, where a breezy southerly wind will blow. Wildfire smoke looks to make a return as well. As you look up, you may see more gray than blue.
Outdoor events look OK until between 7 and 10 p.m. A broken line of showers and storms will wrap up the weekend as the cold front slices through the area.
While downpours are expected, severe weather looks unlikely.
The full, buck moon will come Thursday, here's why it's called that
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
