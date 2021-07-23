 Skip to main content
Weather: Full buck moon Friday brings tidal flooding, mostly dry weekend
top story

Weather: Full buck moon Friday brings tidal flooding, mostly dry weekend

LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON

The 'Hay' Moon peeks out from haze as it rises over the ocean. Tuesday July 19 2016 People climb to the observation deck of the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City as the 'Hay' Moon (full moon) rises over the city. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Press Archives

The buck moon will be 100% full Friday evening, and we’ll have plenty of clear sky then, and all day long, as high pressure stays in charge. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with a few areas of rain Sunday. That hazy sky from the wildfires may return, too.

We’ll kick off Friday with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures worthy of opening the windows. We’ll get in the low 60s for most inland spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mullica Township or Woodbine dropping into the 50s.

Moving into the day itself, it’ll be very much like Thursday. Temperatures will be below average, staying in the low to mid-80s for highs. Rain should stay away, as a weak cold front will move through New England. Winds will be out of the north, which will keep dew points below 60 for most, save the immediate shoreline. Speaking of dew points, Millville had a dew point of 53 degrees around 4 p.m. Thursday. This time of year, that happens less than 15% of the time.

Going into the evening, there will be spotty, minor stage coastal flooding, a result of the full buck moon, which will have peak fullness at 10:36 p.m. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be on the most susceptible roads. Do not drive through the water, as it will corrode your car.

Official Forecast

Otherwise, it will be a fabulous evening. Temperatures will slide through the 80s and 70s quickly. You can leave the windows open without the air conditioning for one more night. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s well inland to the upper 60s on the islands.

There will be areas of fog early Saturday morning as winds flip to the south and dew points go up. By 9 a.m., we should just be sunny, though. We’ll replay Thursday and Friday all over again. We’ll be rain-free, with light winds, sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s. It’ll feel a bit muggier out, but nothing we’re not used to.

Saturday evening will be the same as Friday. A walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, a sunset cruise or just soaking up the last bits of sun will all be great. We’ll fall into the 70s.

Stickier air will move in after midnight. Rain showers will come, too, falling between 3 and 8 a.m. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. You’ll want to put the air conditioner on, if you have it. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

After 8 a.m., we’ll be talking about dry time during daylight hours. A cold front will march in from the west but won’t arrive with rain until after sunset. So expect a warmer and muggier day, typical of late July. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore, where a breezy southerly wind will blow. Wildfire smoke looks to make a return as well. As you look up, you may see more gray than blue.

Outdoor events look OK until between 7 and 10 p.m. A broken line of showers and storms will wrap up the weekend as the cold front slices through the area.

While downpours are expected, severe weather looks unlikely.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Tags



