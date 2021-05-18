 Skip to main content
Weather: From splendid to summery, but dry weather will enhance wildfire spread
Weather: From splendid to summery, but dry weather will enhance wildfire spread

Memorial Day Weekend Friday

Beach goers get an early start in Atlantic City, for Memorial Day wekeend, Friday, May 26, 2017.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / Multimedia Ediitor

Temperatures will continue the climb up the thermometer, with a string of inland 80s to begin Wednesday. A few sizzling 90s will be sprinkled in as the hot weather likely comes to an end early next week. All of this comes without a drop of much needed rain to quell the wildfire spread.

There’s a saying in weather that “dry breeds dry” and that’s partially true. After all, the sun evaporates water from the ground each day. The less moisture there is on the ground, the less the sun can pick up into the sky, the less rain making clouds there are, and, well, it helps us to get into a pattern like this. In the past 30 days, our corner of the state is 51% to 75% below average.

That doesn’t help the wildfire situation in Little Egg Harbor Township or potential wildfire spread. The grasses, leaves and brush are all very dry and low humidity will help form fires, so limit your burning, even though the fire spreading winds will be light this week.

We’ll kick off Tuesday will patchy fog inland. Temperatures will be comfortable, generally starting out in the 50s everywhere, with a few 40s in the rural Pine Barrens.

Winds will be light from the southwest in the morning, with a gentle sea breeze developing in the afternoon that works itself inland with that. It will be a warm day. We’ll be in the mid- to upper 70s inland, with low 70s at the shore. That is about 5 to 7 degrees above where we were Monday.

Tuesday evening will be beautiful for outdoor dining or a catch in the yard with the kids and grandkids. We’ll be in the 70s and 60s through midnight with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s for the inland spots, getting to the mid-50s at the coast.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we will continue to see jumps in the thermometer. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will set up shop and expand. We’ll get southwest winds at the surface (with the typical cooling sea breezes at the shore for the midday and afternoon).

While hot March, April and May days may send you to the beach, the combination of chilly waters and lack of lifeguards means you should enjoy your fun in the summer-like sun on the sand. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Margate, NJ Beach Patrol to explain more.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s for Egg Harbor Township and inland. Stone Harbor and the shore will be in the mid-70s. With that strong late May sun, it will be a nice beach or pool day, or just a day for talking out on the porch.

Highs Thursday will take another step up. We’ll be 80 at the shore. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 80s. If you’re in Hammonton or Vineland, I’m thinking it’s 90 for you.

Both days come with relatively low dew points. We’ll sit below 60 degrees, which I would consider the line between dry and starting to get sticky.

The weekend will stay like summer. Highs will be 85 to 90 on the mainland (even a bit above 90 Saturday). The shore will be 75 to 82, generally. All of this comes with balmy nights and plenty of sun.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

