Weather: From splendid to summery, but dry weather will enhance wildfire spread

Temperatures will continue the climb up the thermometer, with a string of inland 80s to begin Wednesday. A few sizzling 90s will be sprinkled in as the hot weather likely comes to an end early next week. All of this comes without a drop of much needed rain to quell the wildfire spread.

There’s a saying in weather that “dry breeds dry” and that’s partially true. After all, the sun evaporates water from the ground each day. The less moisture there is on the ground, the less the sun can pick up into the sky, the less rain making clouds there are, and, well, it helps us to get into a pattern like this. In the past 30 days, our corner of the state is 51% to 75% below average.

That doesn’t help the wildfire situation in Little Egg Harbor Township or potential wildfire spread. The grasses, leaves and brush are all very dry and low humidity will help form fires, so limit your burning, even though the fire spreading winds will be light this week.

We’ll kick off Tuesday will patchy fog inland. Temperatures will be comfortable, generally starting out in the 50s everywhere, with a few 40s in the rural Pine Barrens.