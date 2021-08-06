Weather: Friday ends 9-day cooler than average streak, weekend rain close call

With high pressure around West Virginia for most of the day, winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day. Expect the humidity to be similar to Thursday’s, with temperatures starting off in the 60s just about everywhere. There will be some fog through 8 a.m.
As we go into the afternoon, we’ll rise up pretty quick to around 80 degrees. That southeast wind will then kick in, capping shore highs just above 80 for the day. On the mainland, less impacted by that cooler sea breeze, we’ll get into the mid-80s along the Garden State Parkway corridor. To the west of there, we will be in the upper 80s.
With a mostly sunny sky, it’ll be a wonderful day to take off work, get the weekend started early or wrap up an outdoor project.
Going into the evening, we’ll slip through the 80s and 70s. Enjoy the nice summery night under a mainly clear sky. As we go deeper into the night, low temperatures will be in the 65- to 70-degree range, very seasonable. Fog will develop, ending by mid-morning Saturday.
Saturday will see a cold front to the northwest, bringing rain to interior New England. We also will have a wave of low pressure and a front rolling off the North Carolina coast.
The day will play out almost like Wednesday did. You’ll practically be able to see the rain off the beach, but the beach itself will largely be dry. It will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. High temperatures take a hit on the mainland as a result, with the shore staying the same. Expect it to be 80 to 85 degrees everywhere.
Going into the evening, we’ll continue to have a cloudy, damp feel to the air, as the rain and low-pressure system continue to pass offshore. Expect 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s for Cape May Court House and the mainland. It will be around 70 in Avalon and the shore.
Sunday will see morning clouds with an onshore, southeast wind. Likely it will be dry. It’ll then turn to the northwest, which will bring down the humidity and clear out some of the clouds. High temperatures will bump up accordingly. Therefore, we will be in the upper 80s for the inland towns, while the shore will be a couple of degrees cooler.
We are expecting an increase in the heat and humidity going into next week. However, I believe the increase in dew points will be more notable than the temperature. Monday and Tuesday will have a southwest wind that will tap into tropical air. Inland highs will flirt with 90, pretty much seasonable. Meanwhile, dew points in the sticky low 70s will mean the air conditioners will need to be back on.
I expect both days to be dry.
Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci
