Weather: Friday ends 9-day cooler than average streak, weekend rain close call

With high pressure around West Virginia for most of the day, winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day. Expect the humidity to be similar to Thursday’s, with temperatures starting off in the 60s just about everywhere. There will be some fog through 8 a.m.

As we go into the afternoon, we’ll rise up pretty quick to around 80 degrees. That southeast wind will then kick in, capping shore highs just above 80 for the day. On the mainland, less impacted by that cooler sea breeze, we’ll get into the mid-80s along the Garden State Parkway corridor. To the west of there, we will be in the upper 80s.

With a mostly sunny sky, it’ll be a wonderful day to take off work, get the weekend started early or wrap up an outdoor project.

Going into the evening, we’ll slip through the 80s and 70s. Enjoy the nice summery night under a mainly clear sky. As we go deeper into the night, low temperatures will be in the 65- to 70-degree range, very seasonable. Fog will develop, ending by mid-morning Saturday.

Saturday will see a cold front to the northwest, bringing rain to interior New England. We also will have a wave of low pressure and a front rolling off the North Carolina coast.

