Weather: Fred's remnants pass but set the table for Henri

The remnants of Fred will move into New England on Thursday, where they will meander and weaken. However, it will be Fred that drives the path of Henri, which looks to be a higher-impact event, while still safely avoiding landfall.
An upper-level low-pressure system, or trough, will be in place in New England for Thursday. Around the counterclockwise-spinning storm will be southwesterly winds. That will be true all the way to the surface, where sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be likely for most of the day.
That will draw in sultry air. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the mid- to upper 70s. We’ll be dry, as the rain from Fred’s remnants moves to our east. However, rain-free is more the way to put it. Dew points will be in the low 70s, staying sticky.
We should have a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Coupled with a more offshore wind, highs should reach the upper 80s for most of the inland spots, with 90s possible in places like Mullica Township and Vineland. The shore will be in the low to mid-80s.
You’ll notice that wave heights and wave periods will be on the rise with Henri finally making a turn to the north after slowly moving to the west, near Bermuda, for several days. The rip current risk will be elevated. So even though water temperatures will be well in the 70s, make sure to only swim where the lifeguards are.
Going into the evening, we’ll fall through the 80s as winds weaken. A line of broken thunderstorms will pass for the second night in a row between 7 and 11 p.m., with spotty showers afterward (The showers will mainly be in Cape May). Severe weather will be unlikely with this line, but you could get a heavy downpour.
On an otherwise mostly cloudy night, we’ll have lows in the mid- to upper 70s.
Friday will have a gentle, southwest wind, with a sea breeze developing east of the Garden State Parkway. It will be one of those days where I cannot rule out a shower or a storm at any point. However, at least 90% of your day will be dry, so keep your outdoor plans. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be around 85 inland, a few degrees cooler at the coast.
As we kick off another summer weekend, we’ll be treated to a dry night. It will be a bit less humid than the past couple of nights, emphasis on a bit. You’ll likely want the air conditioner on, or at least fans spinning. Expect 80s into the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows generally will be 70 to 75 degrees.
The weekend forecast is contingent upon what happens with the track of Henri. That upper-level low from what was Fred will be in New England. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will be to the north of it. That will slow the climb in latitude Henri will make as it passes west of Bermuda. In fact, at some point Sunday into Monday, it should drift west around our latitude.
That being said, I’m not concerned about a direct landfall. I am concerned about deadly rip currents, dangerous boating conditions and coastal flooding.
If you’re away from the shore, you likely won’t even notice Henri. Expect a pair of partly sunny days. We’ll have the usual p.m. showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the 80s.
Here are all the 2021 hurricane names with Grace, Henri currently active
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - In progress
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - In progress
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
