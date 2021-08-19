 Skip to main content
Weather: Fred's remnants pass but set the table for Henri
Weather: Fred's remnants pass but set the table for Henri

Henri Risks
Joe Martucci

The remnants of Fred will move into New England on Thursday, where they will meander and weaken. However, it will be Fred that drives the path of Henri, which looks to be a higher-impact event, while still safely avoiding landfall.

An upper-level low-pressure system, or trough, will be in place in New England for Thursday. Around the counterclockwise-spinning storm will be southwesterly winds. That will be true all the way to the surface, where sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be likely for most of the day.

That will draw in sultry air. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the mid- to upper 70s. We’ll be dry, as the rain from Fred’s remnants moves to our east. However, rain-free is more the way to put it. Dew points will be in the low 70s, staying sticky.

We should have a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Coupled with a more offshore wind, highs should reach the upper 80s for most of the inland spots, with 90s possible in places like Mullica Township and Vineland. The shore will be in the low to mid-80s.

You’ll notice that wave heights and wave periods will be on the rise with Henri finally making a turn to the north after slowly moving to the west, near Bermuda, for several days. The rip current risk will be elevated. So even though water temperatures will be well in the 70s, make sure to only swim where the lifeguards are.

Going into the evening, we’ll fall through the 80s as winds weaken. A line of broken thunderstorms will pass for the second night in a row between 7 and 11 p.m., with spotty showers afterward (The showers will mainly be in Cape May). Severe weather will be unlikely with this line, but you could get a heavy downpour.

On an otherwise mostly cloudy night, we’ll have lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Friday will have a gentle, southwest wind, with a sea breeze developing east of the Garden State Parkway. It will be one of those days where I cannot rule out a shower or a storm at any point. However, at least 90% of your day will be dry, so keep your outdoor plans. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be around 85 inland, a few degrees cooler at the coast.

As we kick off another summer weekend, we’ll be treated to a dry night. It will be a bit less humid than the past couple of nights, emphasis on a bit. You’ll likely want the air conditioner on, or at least fans spinning. Expect 80s into the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows generally will be 70 to 75 degrees.

The weekend forecast is contingent upon what happens with the track of Henri. That upper-level low from what was Fred will be in New England. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will be to the north of it. That will slow the climb in latitude Henri will make as it passes west of Bermuda. In fact, at some point Sunday into Monday, it should drift west around our latitude.

That being said, I’m not concerned about a direct landfall. I am concerned about deadly rip currents, dangerous boating conditions and coastal flooding.

If you’re away from the shore, you likely won’t even notice Henri. Expect a pair of partly sunny days. We’ll have the usual p.m. showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

