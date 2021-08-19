Weather: Fred's remnants pass but set the table for Henri

Going into the evening, we’ll fall through the 80s as winds weaken. A line of broken thunderstorms will pass for the second night in a row between 7 and 11 p.m., with spotty showers afterward (The showers will mainly be in Cape May). Severe weather will be unlikely with this line, but you could get a heavy downpour.

On an otherwise mostly cloudy night, we’ll have lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Friday will have a gentle, southwest wind, with a sea breeze developing east of the Garden State Parkway. It will be one of those days where I cannot rule out a shower or a storm at any point. However, at least 90% of your day will be dry, so keep your outdoor plans. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be around 85 inland, a few degrees cooler at the coast.

As we kick off another summer weekend, we’ll be treated to a dry night. It will be a bit less humid than the past couple of nights, emphasis on a bit. You’ll likely want the air conditioner on, or at least fans spinning. Expect 80s into the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows generally will be 70 to 75 degrees.