Weather: Fourth inland heat wave of 2021 likely this week as it feels near 105F

The dog days of summer will be on this week. Tuesday will be the transition day into a hazy, hot and humid pattern Wednesday through Friday. More than likely, we’ll have our third heat wave of the year at Atlantic City International Airport as it feels like triple digits.

Areas of fog and sprinkles will be around until 9 a.m. Tuesday, just like Monday. Once that’s gone, we’ll be treated to a mostly or partly sunny sky. Temperatures in the morning will start out around 70 degrees and then rise up into the upper 80s for the mainland. A south wind will enhance the cooling sea breeze at the shore, where it will be in the low 80s for highs. All of this is very seasonable for this time of the year.

However, typical for a Jersey summer, we will have to factor in the humidity. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will firmly be in the “sticky” low 70s. When you couple that with the mainland highs, you’ll get a heat index in the mid-90s. That’s not bad for us, but it just shows what a dew point can do to the stress on your body.

Going into the evening, expect a partly cloudy one. We’ll slide into the 80s and 70s. Overnight, expect a round of fog in spots. This will continue until early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s.