Weather: Fourth inland heat wave of 2021 likely this week as it feels near 105F

The dog days of summer will be on this week. Tuesday will be the transition day into a hazy, hot and humid pattern Wednesday through Friday. More than likely, we’ll have our third heat wave of the year at Atlantic City International Airport as it feels like triple digits.
Areas of fog and sprinkles will be around until 9 a.m. Tuesday, just like Monday. Once that’s gone, we’ll be treated to a mostly or partly sunny sky. Temperatures in the morning will start out around 70 degrees and then rise up into the upper 80s for the mainland. A south wind will enhance the cooling sea breeze at the shore, where it will be in the low 80s for highs. All of this is very seasonable for this time of the year.
However, typical for a Jersey summer, we will have to factor in the humidity. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will firmly be in the “sticky” low 70s. When you couple that with the mainland highs, you’ll get a heat index in the mid-90s. That’s not bad for us, but it just shows what a dew point can do to the stress on your body.
Going into the evening, expect a partly cloudy one. We’ll slide into the 80s and 70s. Overnight, expect a round of fog in spots. This will continue until early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday will likely begin our heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport. A heat wave is three or more days with 90 degree or greater air temperatures. You can thank a strengthening southwest wind for that. It will be breezy at the beaches, with sustained winds around 15 mph (it will change to the south-southeast for the p.m. hours thanks to the sea breeze).
Expect a mostly rain-free day. After 1 p.m. isolated showers and storms will fire up. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans due to the rain. However, you might because of the heat.
At the shore, highs will be in the mid-80s. On the mainland, highs will be in the low 90s. Factor in a dew point in the “oppressive” 75-degree range and you have a heat index in the mid-100s. Don’t be surprised to see an excessive heat warning (most of New Jersey) or heat advisory (Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Salem counties) to flare up. Avoid being outside on the mainland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., carry water, stay in the air conditioning and don’t leave your pets out.
Wednesday night will be tough to sleep without air conditioning. Expect the balmy 80s for the evening as the rain winds down. Overnight, lows will be in the middle 70s, well above average. The only good news? A mainly clear sky will be good for viewing the Perseids meteor shower (see more about this on A12), which will peak on the evening of Aug. 11, and the early morning hours of Aug. 12.
Thursday will be the peak of the heat. Highs will be one or two degrees higher than Wednesday and, with dew points the same, that means more mid-100s inland. Even the shore will be feeling it in the upper 90s. It will be a hot one.
A cold front will pass Thursday night into Friday. Expect a few rain showers during this time. However, it’s a little too early for the exact timing. What I do know is that Friday will be a mostly dry day. I’m favoring a morning passage of the cold front, which would limit how widespread the storms get.
Dew points will fall to near 70, but the temperature will remain above 90 degrees inland. There will be beach relief.
