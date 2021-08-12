Weather: Fourth heat wave of 2021 is official Friday, but storms bring cooling relief

The fourth heat wave of 2021 will be official Friday with a third straight day of 90-degree temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport. There will be a little sea breeze relief. A broken line of showers Friday night and then more Saturday night will eventually break the heat.

It'll be another Floridian morning Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-, even upper 70s for lows right after sunrise. Record warm low temperatures will not be broken, but it will still be five to 10 degrees above average. Areas of fog will be present until mid-morning, fading after.

Going into the daytime hours, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds. That haze in the sky just makes it look hot. Without air conditioning, or a body of water to be next two, it will be very uncomfortable. Highs on the mainland will again sit in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 100s in the afternoon. The shore will stay cooler, but a muggy upper 80s for highs still is above average. If you do head to the beach, you'll have low wave heights and mild water.

Clouds will build in Friday evening. We'll be in the 80s just after sunset everywhere, staying muggy. After midnight, we'll have the first taste of a large, powerful cold front that will, eventually, put the kibosh on this heat wave.

