Weather: Fourth heat wave of 2021 is official Friday, but storms bring cooling relief

The fourth heat wave of 2021 will be official Friday with a third straight day of 90-degree temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport. There will be a little sea breeze relief. A broken line of showers Friday night and then more Saturday night will eventually break the heat.
It'll be another Floridian morning Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-, even upper 70s for lows right after sunrise. Record warm low temperatures will not be broken, but it will still be five to 10 degrees above average. Areas of fog will be present until mid-morning, fading after.
Going into the daytime hours, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds. That haze in the sky just makes it look hot. Without air conditioning, or a body of water to be next two, it will be very uncomfortable. Highs on the mainland will again sit in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 100s in the afternoon. The shore will stay cooler, but a muggy upper 80s for highs still is above average. If you do head to the beach, you'll have low wave heights and mild water.
Clouds will build in Friday evening. We'll be in the 80s just after sunset everywhere, staying muggy. After midnight, we'll have the first taste of a large, powerful cold front that will, eventually, put the kibosh on this heat wave.
A broken line of showers will pass through the mid-Atlantic. Most of us will be dry, but just keep it in mind overnight. Lows will be well into the 70s.
Saturday will be mostly dry, but that approaching cold front will bring showers and storms. Any wet weather through 2 p.m. will be isolated. After that time, it'll increase in activity. High temperatures will take a step down due to the cloud cover. We should stay in the upper 80s inland, breaking our heat wave. The shore will be in the low 80s. Despite the cooldown, it will be just as humid.
From 5 to 10 p.m., a line of storms could bring damaging winds. Rainfall totals will be varied. However, more than 2 inches will be likely somewhere. This isn't great news for the Phish concert in Atlantic City, but I see more of a delay than an all-out cancellation.
The cold front will ever so slowly cross through New Jersey Saturday night. Periods of rain will be likely after midnight. With winds turning to the northeast, though, we'll take a big step toward more comfortable air. Overnight lows will be in the seasonable 65- to 70-degree range.
A wave of low pressure will ride along the cold front Sunday morning, bringing spotty showers. A walk on the beach or outdoor religious services may even wind up OK. During the afternoon, the front fully clears us and we reap the benefits of a high-pressure system from the north. Highs Sunday will sit on either side of 80 degrees, with dew points in the "touch humid" low 60s. Quite the difference from how the weekend started.
Lastly, make sure to keep your pets just as cool as you are during this heat wave. On a 95-degree day outside, a closed car, with no air conditioner, will get into the 110s after just 10 minutes. After an hour, it's in the upper 120s.
