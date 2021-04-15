Weather: Forecast trends drier for Thursday, brighter for Friday

Thursday will have rain from a weak coastal storm, but it does look like more than half of the day will now be dry. That drier forecast for Thursday turns into a brighter forecast for Friday, with a weekend with way more dry time than not to follow.
How wet you will be Thursday morning depends on where you are. For example, in Margate, expect very limited dry time. However, if you’re in Deerfield Township, then expect a mostly dry morning. In the last column, it looked as though we’d be close to a washout everywhere.
This is all because low pressure is located to our east, hovering about 100 miles off our coast. The closer to the center of the counter-clockwise spinning low pressure you are, the wetter you will be.
After about noon, it will be spotty showers for everywhere as winds kick up at the shore from the northeast. Sustained winds will be 15 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph.
In all, planning your day around the weather will depend on where you are. If you’re near the New Jersey Turnpike, I believe most outdoor activities are OK. If you’re along the coast, it’ll be best to move them, with varying levels of acceptable outdoor work and activity conditions in between.
High temperatures will be in the low 60s for the mainland spots, while the shore will stay cooler, in the upper 50s, thanks to that onshore wind.
Thursday evening may have a shower north of the Atlantic City Expressway. Otherwise, it will be a dry, but damp, night. Winds will turn to the northwest. Temperatures will slide through the 50s until midnight, bottoming out 40 to 45 degrees for overnight lows.
The low-pressure system will pull in below-freezing air aloft. Some of this will seep toward the surface in South Jersey. However, nearly all of it will make its presence known in New England. Our rain from Thursday will bring an unusual mid-April snow to cities like Hartford, Connecticut, Burlington, Vermont, and Albany, New York.
Meanwhile, outdoor activities will be good here, just carry an extra layer. We’ll stay about 5 degrees below average, in the upper 50s everywhere. Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds, turning clear again by sunset.
It will be a nice mid-April Friday night, though it does remain on the cool side. With a mainly clear sky and lighter winds, radiational cooling will take place, the rapid loss of daytime heat that occurs on the mainland sometimes.
The air temperature will drop as low as the dew point temperature, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere. Dew points will be in the mid-30s, so preventing what could have otherwise have been a freeze.
Please subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust. Click here for …
Evening temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s and 40s. Overnight, expect mid-30s well in the Pine Barrens, with upper 30s for the rest of the inland spots and low 40s at the shore.
Moving into the weekend, we’ll be in between a low-pressure system to the east and west. Expect Saturday to be a dry day, with a fair amount of sunshine and highs around 60.
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with…
For Sunday, early sun will give way to p.m. clouds. As that low-pressure system to the west moves in, a few showers will flare up during the afternoon. Outdoor exercise and biking should find plenty of dry time, though.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain showers in the morning, tapering off for the afternoon as clouds thin.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny and seasonable
A mix of clouds and sun, with a p.m. shower possible.
A few showers around, but it will be mostly dry.
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.