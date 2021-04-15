Weather: Forecast trends drier for Thursday, brighter for Friday

Thursday will have rain from a weak coastal storm, but it does look like more than half of the day will now be dry. That drier forecast for Thursday turns into a brighter forecast for Friday, with a weekend with way more dry time than not to follow.

How wet you will be Thursday morning depends on where you are. For example, in Margate, expect very limited dry time. However, if you’re in Deerfield Township, then expect a mostly dry morning. In the last column, it looked as though we’d be close to a washout everywhere.

This is all because low pressure is located to our east, hovering about 100 miles off our coast. The closer to the center of the counter-clockwise spinning low pressure you are, the wetter you will be.

After about noon, it will be spotty showers for everywhere as winds kick up at the shore from the northeast. Sustained winds will be 15 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph.

In all, planning your day around the weather will depend on where you are. If you’re near the New Jersey Turnpike, I believe most outdoor activities are OK. If you’re along the coast, it’ll be best to move them, with varying levels of acceptable outdoor work and activity conditions in between.