Weather: Fog goes away, does the warmer weather stay?

Saturday will be the fifth and final day in which we wake up to fog for a while. Warm air will hold on for Saturday, but a cold front passing late in the day will bring crisp, autumn air, at the expense of cooler temperatures.

Low clouds, fog and a bit of drizzle will continue into early Saturday morning, likely ending 8 to 10 a.m., from south to north. Temperatures will start out very mild again, in the upper 50s on the mainland to the low 60s along the shoreline. This is well above average for this time of year, as has been the case all month.

To give some perspective, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City had the third warmest Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 on record, and records there go to 1873. Atlantic City International Airport and Millville were high up on the list as well.

Once the sun comes out, temperatures will spike. We should get to near 70 by noon with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s during the afternoon, perfect windows-open and outdoor-work weather.

A cold front will march east during the afternoon and pass during the early evening. Clouds will build in for the p.m. hours. The cold front won’t have enough juice to bring rain, but it will have enough bite to blow in much crisper air.

