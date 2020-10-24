Weather: Fog goes away, does the warmer weather stay?

Saturday will be the fifth and final day in which we wake up to fog for a while. Warm air will hold on for Saturday, but a cold front passing late in the day will bring crisp, autumn air, at the expense of cooler temperatures.
Low clouds, fog and a bit of drizzle will continue into early Saturday morning, likely ending 8 to 10 a.m., from south to north. Temperatures will start out very mild again, in the upper 50s on the mainland to the low 60s along the shoreline. This is well above average for this time of year, as has been the case all month.
About half a million people in the U.S. suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. Acc…
To give some perspective, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City had the third warmest Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 on record, and records there go to 1873. Atlantic City International Airport and Millville were high up on the list as well.
Once the sun comes out, temperatures will spike. We should get to near 70 by noon with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s during the afternoon, perfect windows-open and outdoor-work weather.
A cold front will march east during the afternoon and pass during the early evening. Clouds will build in for the p.m. hours. The cold front won’t have enough juice to bring rain, but it will have enough bite to blow in much crisper air.
Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…
You’ll notice the difference during the evening. You’ll want the extra layer outside. Temperatures will fall pretty quickly into the 60s and 50s.
Support Local Journalism
Overnight, with a mainly clear sky, lows will be in the mid-40s inland, with low 50s along the shoreline.
Winds turn to the east and then northeast Sunday around a high-pressure system locked in New England. Early sunshine will give way to thickening clouds during the day as a warm front wages battle with the dry, high pressure.
High temperatures will be more like late October, sitting just around 60 degrees.
Between 4 and 6 p.m., rain will start to work in the area. Leave the afternoon free of outdoor plans. New information coming in suggests a showery Sunday afternoon. I’m optimistically dry for now.
Oct. 2 Update: The New Jersey Forest Service issued its weekly update to Fall Foliage Friday…
Rain showers will continue through Sunday night. If it’s not actually raining, drizzle and mist will be around, thanks to southeast winds pulling in marine air. Despite the gloomy night, it’ll be pretty mild, around 50 to 55 degrees for lows.
When the warm front lifts north, the rain will go away. That will happen between 7 and 10 a.m. Brings the umbrellas, and the sunglasses, as the sun will break out. It’ll be a warm one, hovering right around 70 for highs.
The rest of the week will be a roller coaster ride. Tuesday looks wet, Wednesday looks dry and Thursday looks wet again. I’ll need some more time to give you details. More known is that a brief cold snap comes behind that for Friday and Halloween. Bear costumes? That sounds warm to me.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog and drizzle to a mix of sun and clouds. Lilely dry during the afternoon
Gradually thickening clouds. Showers develop 4 to 7 p.m., lasting overnight.
Early showers give way to partial sun.
Periods of rain likely
A mix of clouds and sun
Watching a storm system to bring rain
Windy from the north, with a few showers possible
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.