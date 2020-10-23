 Skip to main content
Weather: Fog and gray for most of Friday, will weekend be the same?
top story

Weather: Fog and gray for most of Friday, will weekend be the same?

Living Guide Catamaran

A lone gull seems to stand watch over the fishing fleet at Atlantic Capes Fisheries along Ocean Drive in Lower Township, as fog shrouds the boats on this dewy April day. Wednesday April 14, 2004 The Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard

 Dale R. Gerhard

Thursday broke for sunshine early in the morning, but karma will arrive for Friday in the form of a fairly foggy day. The same balmy airmass will keep some fog around Saturday morning, with a fog-free but cooler day Sunday.

While South Jersey was sunny for most of Thursday, that was not the case in the northern half of the state. Low clouds and fog hung around for most of the day, with the sun failing to chip away at it. That fog then rushed back into our area Thursday evening.

The result will be a foggy morning. When you add in a foggy and misty marine layer, thanks to a light southeast wind, it’ll be a while before the sun comes out. Sun should arrive from noon to 3 p.m., from south to north.

Give yourself a few extra minutes driving again Friday. Luckily, most outdoor plans and activities will be a go, even in the fog with not much more than drizzle expected. For the afternoon, we’ll break for sun, though lingering fog can still hold on along the shore. High temperatures should sit in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mainland Cape May County could get to 75 if the sun is out early enough. None of these temperatures scream first freeze of the season, which is the average date for this to happen at Atlantic City International Airport.

Fog will roll back in Friday evening on a balmy-for-late-October evening. Temperatures will only slide through the 60s during the evening, comfortable for dining or taking a walk outside. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the mid- to upper 50s everywhere.

Winds will turn to the southwest Saturday. The land breeze will move out the fog and mist between 8 and 11 a.m. From there, we have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will get into the mid-70s for Bridgeton and inland spots, with low 70s in Beach Haven and the shore.

It will remain a bit humid and mild Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening. However, a weak cold front will pass through around midnight. You won’t see rain, it won’t get cold, but it will finally give us a fog-free night. Temperatures will return to more seasonable late-October temperatures as the day begins Sunday.

We should start out with a good amount of sun to cap off the weekend. However, clouds will build in for the afternoon.

It’ll be a flannel or sweater weather kind of day, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Not to mention, those clouds will actually help the foliage look more vibrant.

We’re still on pace for showers to crawl up the coast and move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Fog may rear its head Monday morning.

Otherwise, we should break for some sun. A cold front will bring rain. Whether it does so Tuesday or Wednesday, though, remains to be figured out.

