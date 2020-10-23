Weather: Fog and gray for most of Friday, will weekend be the same?

Thursday broke for sunshine early in the morning, but karma will arrive for Friday in the form of a fairly foggy day. The same balmy airmass will keep some fog around Saturday morning, with a fog-free but cooler day Sunday.

While South Jersey was sunny for most of Thursday, that was not the case in the northern half of the state. Low clouds and fog hung around for most of the day, with the sun failing to chip away at it. That fog then rushed back into our area Thursday evening.

The result will be a foggy morning. When you add in a foggy and misty marine layer, thanks to a light southeast wind, it’ll be a while before the sun comes out. Sun should arrive from noon to 3 p.m., from south to north.

Give yourself a few extra minutes driving again Friday. Luckily, most outdoor plans and activities will be a go, even in the fog with not much more than drizzle expected. For the afternoon, we’ll break for sun, though lingering fog can still hold on along the shore. High temperatures should sit in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mainland Cape May County could get to 75 if the sun is out early enough. None of these temperatures scream first freeze of the season, which is the average date for this to happen at Atlantic City International Airport.