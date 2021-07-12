Weather: Flooding rain, damaging winds threaten Monday, Monday night

The potential for flooding rain and damaging winds will be possible Monday evening into the night in South Jersey, but you have to see rain first.

Slow moving thunderstorms, fueled by the muggiest stretch of weather in 2021 so far, as well as the seasonable, hot July weather, will be a concern from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Dew points have been in the oppressive mid-70s throughout the day. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of moisture in the column of the atmosphere, will be over 2 inches. That's considered very high, loaded with tropical air, and near the maximum for what is possible in July. When you couple slow moving thunderstorms with a very high amount of moisture in the air, flooding rain is a major concern.

You can double the PWATs to get an idea of maximum rainfall amounts, according to Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service Meteorologist and current Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. Taking the forecast for Monday afternoon, you're talking 4 to 4.5 inches of rain. Despite no flash flood watches for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties, there still can be issues. This will be especially true for many shore towns, which have many impervious surfaces and cannot drain water as quickly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}