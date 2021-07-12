Weather: Flooding rain, damaging winds threaten Monday, Monday night

The potential for flooding rain and damaging winds will be possible Monday evening into the night in South Jersey, but you have to see rain first.
Slow moving thunderstorms, fueled by the muggiest stretch of weather in 2021 so far, as well as the seasonable, hot July weather, will be a concern from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Dew points have been in the oppressive mid-70s throughout the day. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of moisture in the column of the atmosphere, will be over 2 inches. That's considered very high, loaded with tropical air, and near the maximum for what is possible in July. When you couple slow moving thunderstorms with a very high amount of moisture in the air, flooding rain is a major concern.
You can double the PWATs to get an idea of maximum rainfall amounts, according to Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service Meteorologist and current Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. Taking the forecast for Monday afternoon, you're talking 4 to 4.5 inches of rain. Despite no flash flood watches for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties, there still can be issues. This will be especially true for many shore towns, which have many impervious surfaces and cannot drain water as quickly.
In addition to flooding, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey in a risk for severe weather. It's a level one of five risk generally south of Route 30, and a level two of five risk to the north of there.
Here's the thing, though, there actually have to be thunderstorms. The storms should flare up along a temperature boundary that, as of midday Monday, is located in the far northern part of the state. While computer models paint the storms further south, it only just grazes Ocean and Burlington counties.
In short, don't cancel outdoor plans. However, do have a quick way to get inside, just in case it rains. If your basement usually flooding in extreme downpours, this will be the time to prepare. Four inches of rain is certainly a reality where it comes down.
Expect more of this in the week to come. A stationary front will sit near the Mid-Atlantic, pooling up moisture and keep the weather seasonable to hot. More flooding rains and severe weather will be possible.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
