Weather: Flooding rain, damaging winds threaten Monday, Monday night
Weather: Flooding rain, damaging winds threaten Monday, Monday night

The potential for flooding rain and damaging winds will be possible Monday evening into the night in South Jersey, but you have to see rain first. 

Slow moving thunderstorms, fueled by the muggiest stretch of weather in 2021 so far, as well as the seasonable, hot July weather, will be a concern from 5 p.m. to midnight. 

Dew points have been in the oppressive mid-70s throughout the day. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of moisture in the column of the atmosphere, will be over 2 inches. That's considered very high, loaded with tropical air, and near the maximum for what is possible in July. When you couple slow moving thunderstorms with a very high amount of moisture in the air, flooding rain is a major concern. 

Sounding PWAT for Wallops Island

Wallops Island, Virgina, the site of the nearest weather balloon launch, shows that precipitable waters typically peak in the 2.2 to 2.6 range for July. PWATs Monday are around 2.2 inches. 

You can double the PWATs to get an idea of maximum rainfall amounts, according to Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service Meteorologist and current Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. Taking the forecast for Monday afternoon, you're talking 4 to 4.5 inches of rain. Despite no flash flood watches for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties, there still can be issues. This will be especially true for many shore towns, which have many impervious surfaces and cannot drain water as quickly.

In addition to flooding, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey in a risk for severe weather. It's a level one of five risk generally south of Route 30, and a level two of five risk to the north of there. 

Here's the thing, though, there actually have to be thunderstorms. The storms should flare up along a temperature boundary that, as of midday Monday, is located in the far northern part of the state. While computer models paint the storms further south, it only just grazes Ocean and Burlington counties.

Future Radar Monday

The forecasted radar for late Monday, according to the North American Model (NAM, American).

In short, don't cancel outdoor plans. However, do have a quick way to get inside, just in case it rains. If your basement usually flooding in extreme downpours, this will be the time to prepare. Four inches of rain is certainly a reality where it comes down. 

Risk for Severe Weather and Future Radar

Expect more of this in the week to come. A stationary front will sit near the Mid-Atlantic, pooling up moisture and keep the weather seasonable to hot. More flooding rains and severe weather will be possible. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
