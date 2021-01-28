Weather: First sub-freezing day in two years likely Friday, nor'easter to follow

Keep the hand-warmers, gloves and scarves nearby. A blast of arctic air will send wind chills into the teens and 20s Thursday through Saturday.
That will help to set up a nor’easter Sunday to Tuesday, where anything from heavy rain to heavy snow will be possible.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
A low pressure will move its way from the South Carolina coast to Bermuda on Thursday. Snow will fall in the Outer Banks and Norfolk, but alas, none for us, keeping true to much of the past 13 months.
That being said, storm impacts will still be felt. The winds around the counter-clockwise spinning, low-pressure system and an incoming arctic high pressure will join forces to suck very cold air into the region with gusty winds.
Temperatures will feel like the teens with the northwest wind. Winds will be sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph during the afternoon. Clouds will give way to sunshine as the storm passes even further away from us.
However, the weak January sun will do little to warm us up.
Winds will stay elevated overnight from the northwest. Thankfully, even though Thursday is the full moon, the offshore winds will not bring any coastal flooding.
It will bring a very cold night, though. Air temperatures will fall into the 20s quickly during the evening, with overnight lows generally 15 to 20 degrees. That’s already below average, but tack on the icy winds, and it will feel like the single digits for Friday morning.
The core of the arctic air will pass Friday. Sustained winds will again be 15-25 mph for most of the day. However, gusts to 40 mph will be possible, higher than Thursday. It’ll be a great day to stay inside. I have a high temperature of 28 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That would be the coldest high since Feb. 1, 2019, and the third longest streak between readings that low in the airport’s history (to 1943). The wind will make it feel like the teens all day long.
With high pressure closer to us Friday night, the pressure gradient will weaken. That means lighter winds, but also quicker cooling, accompanied by the clear sky. Dress in layers heading out. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens, more than 10 degrees below average. Wind chills will be in the single digits again.
The high pressure will modify its temperatures some on Saturday. Still, it’ll be cold. Highs will struggle to the freezing mark, despite the mostly sunny sky. However, this should be the better of the two weekend days.
Regarding the Sunday to Tuesday nor’easter, it is storm on for the region. However, whether it will be mostly snow or mostly rain remains to be seen, along with the timing.
My hunch is that we go from mix Sunday to rain Monday to snow showers Tuesday. However, I’ll keep you updated in the days to come.
