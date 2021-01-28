Weather: First sub-freezing day in two years likely Friday, nor'easter to follow

It will bring a very cold night, though. Air temperatures will fall into the 20s quickly during the evening, with overnight lows generally 15 to 20 degrees. That’s already below average, but tack on the icy winds, and it will feel like the single digits for Friday morning.

The core of the arctic air will pass Friday. Sustained winds will again be 15-25 mph for most of the day. However, gusts to 40 mph will be possible, higher than Thursday. It’ll be a great day to stay inside. I have a high temperature of 28 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That would be the coldest high since Feb. 1, 2019, and the third longest streak between readings that low in the airport’s history (to 1943). The wind will make it feel like the teens all day long.

With high pressure closer to us Friday night, the pressure gradient will weaken. That means lighter winds, but also quicker cooling, accompanied by the clear sky. Dress in layers heading out. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens, more than 10 degrees below average. Wind chills will be in the single digits again.

The high pressure will modify its temperatures some on Saturday. Still, it’ll be cold. Highs will struggle to the freezing mark, despite the mostly sunny sky. However, this should be the better of the two weekend days.