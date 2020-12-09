Weather: First snow showers of the season possible before warming up

For the first time since Feb. 29, snow may be on our hands as the region just gets clipped by a weather system. After that, the wintry feel eases up, with a pleasant end of the week ahead.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will again be chilly. We’ll start out in the mid-20s on the mainland, with the shore hovering just around 32 degrees. Both will be about five degrees below average for this time of the year. We’ll have a blanket of high clouds underneath the sun, and the clouds will thicken as the day goes on as a storm system moving in from the Great Lakes states meets high pressure to the south.
This system will carry snow into upstate New York, Pennsylvania and then try to go southwest. Dry air from the high pressure will eat up much of the snow. However, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., flurries or even a period of light snow could fall north of the White Horse Pike. Places like Stafford Township, Egg Harbor City and Smithville could have a snow globe for a brief period of time. However, with high temperatures in the low 40s, this will be just a conversation piece; nothing will stick to the ground. Accumulations will be limited to north of Route 80 in New Jersey.
Being south of the White Horse Pike, Atlantic City International Airport, our main snow observing station in the area, likely won’t have any snow. However, if it does report a few flakes, it would be the first time since Feb. 29 snow was recorded there. Only an unmeasurable amount fell then, though, a testament to our record snowless winter last season.
Afterward, we’ll clear up pretty quickly, as a northerly wind will blow. Low temperatures will not be as cold as the past couple of nights, but as it’s often said during the winter, it’s the wind that turns on the chill, and this will be no different. Overnight lows will be around 32 inland and in the upper 30s at the shore. It will feel in the 20s overnight.
Thursday will begin our transition out of the cold. High pressure will move from the Deep South toward our area. Winds will be from the west and that, in conjunction with the warm region from which the system will be coming, will result in afternoon highs just over 50 degrees. Outdoor exercise or work will be comfortable, and you could take a stroll around Cape May or Smithville for holiday shopping without being too cold.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s Thursday evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, it’ll be upper 20s for Galloway Township and the mainland, with upper 30s in Stone Harbor and the shore.
High pressure will slide just offshore throughout the day Friday. The result will be a return flow, with winds from the southwest, during the day. That will boost temperatures into the mid-50s for highs, making the jacket and gloves weather of the past couple of days just a memory.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy, flurries will not be ruled out between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A plethora of sun
Mostly sunny and mild.
Warm, with a drizzle during the day, mainly at the shore.
More clouds than sun with a few showers around. It will not be a washout.
Increasing sunshine.
Mostly sunny, chilly
