Weather: First snow showers of the season possible before warming up

For the first time since Feb. 29, snow may be on our hands as the region just gets clipped by a weather system. After that, the wintry feel eases up, with a pleasant end of the week ahead.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will again be chilly. We’ll start out in the mid-20s on the mainland, with the shore hovering just around 32 degrees. Both will be about five degrees below average for this time of the year. We’ll have a blanket of high clouds underneath the sun, and the clouds will thicken as the day goes on as a storm system moving in from the Great Lakes states meets high pressure to the south.

This system will carry snow into upstate New York, Pennsylvania and then try to go southwest. Dry air from the high pressure will eat up much of the snow. However, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., flurries or even a period of light snow could fall north of the White Horse Pike. Places like Stafford Township, Egg Harbor City and Smithville could have a snow globe for a brief period of time. However, with high temperatures in the low 40s, this will be just a conversation piece; nothing will stick to the ground. Accumulations will be limited to north of Route 80 in New Jersey.

