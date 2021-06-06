 Skip to main content
Weather: First heat wave of 2021 likely in South Jersey
Weather: First heat wave of 2021 likely in South Jersey

Dogs do sweat, but it's not really how they cool down

Dogs do have sweat glands, including in their paw pads, which help them release a little of their body heat. But because the rest of their body is covered with fur, sweat wouldn't evaporate to cool them off, so they mainly cool down by panting.

 Perry Svensson // Shutterstock

We will be in the midst of our first heat wave of 2021 — and our earliest heat wave since 2010 — on Sunday. The heat and humidity will slowly build throughout the week, with daily rounds of afternoon storms Wednesday and Thursday.

I wanted to start off by saying wow, what a difference a week makes. Saturday was the complete opposite of Memorial Day weekend on Saturday. Temperatures were warm to hot, the sun was shining bright and the winds, while breezy, did not whip like last Saturday. We will drop the winds a little bit today as they come out of the south-south west. The heat and humidity will be on the incline. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees and then with the mostly sunny sky, we will get into the low and mid-90s for the inland spots. Right on the mainland, we should be in the upper 80s due to a cooling onshore seabreeze. The shore will get the relief, topping out in the mid-80s. When you factor in dew points, a measure of moisture, around 65 degrees, you’ll get a heat index around 95. If the heat usually gets to you, take it slow and stay cool. Also, make sure your pets stay off of the blacktop where it can be upwards of 140 degrees.

If you’re looking to extend the weekend and stay out Sunday evening you’ll be just fine. A light wind will blow. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s till midnight. After midnight, we’ll have overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Monday will largely be a continuation of Sunday. We’ll have a big difference in temperatures between Wildwood, where we’ll only peak in the upper 70s, and to Vineland, where it will peak again just above 90. The strongest differences between the shore and the mainland are often seen with calm winds or a light southerly wind. And the wind will be calmer Monday. You’ll probably want the air conditioner on Monday night. It will be in the 80s and 70s during the evening again with the sticky feel. Overnight lows will hang out in the upper 60s to around 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will basically be the same. Both will see morning sunshine, and then mixed with afternoon clouds. Slow moving isolated thunderstorms will flare up for the afternoon, fading in the early evening. While most of your outdoor plans or work should be fine, if your itinerary is very sensitive to rain, focus it on the morning. Any thunderstorms that do fall during the afternoon can bring localized, brief roadway flooding. Highs will sit around 90 inland. The shore will be where you see a difference between the two days, going from the 70s Tuesday to the 80s on Wednesday. Both will be muggy. A pair of low-pressure systems will move through sometime late next week. The details are still a little fuzzy. However, a return to more seasonable temperatures will be had. Thursday should be dry in the morning. Friday will have scattered areas of dry time, too.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

