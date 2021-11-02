Weather: First frosts of autumn likely with a coastal flood return at week's end

After the second warmest October in New Jersey since records started in 1895, we’re doing a 180 into chilly weather. Our first frosts of the fall will be likely Wednesday and possibly even Thursday night. After that, northeast winds will bring coastal flooding Friday into Saturday.
With our jet stream coming from the Arctic and moving into our region, chillier air will be the scene for not only Tuesday, but for at least the next six days as well.
It starts with Election Day morning, which will be around 40 inland and 45 at the coast. That’s pretty seasonable for this time of the year but chilly compared to where we have been. Winds will be light out of the west for Tuesday, and we’ll see early sun but clouds will then fill in.
Between 2 and 10 p.m. scattered showers will pass through. It won’t be a washout, but most places will see at least one brief shower. With the clouds and the showers, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-50s. That is the chilliest air since Memorial Day weekend, which was also the coldest Saturday and Sunday period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend on record.
This will create a perfect storm of sorts for a widespread frost Wednesday morning inland, especially toward the New Jersey Turnpike. This will threaten crops and plants. Cover or take inside sensitive vegetation. The clouds will keep the day chilly, and when they leave in the evening, it’ll allow what little heat from the day we have to escape into space. Therefore, we will have lows 32 to 35 degrees for Corbin City and those in the rural Pine Barrens. Expect it to be around 35 for the rest of the inland towns, with near 40-degree readings at the coast.
Wednesday will see more sunshine than Tuesday, but we will continue with the cooler-than-average temperatures. A mostly sunny sky with highs just shy of 55 degrees will be the case. High pressure will move in from central Canada into the Midwest during the day, extending its fingers to influence us.
Wednesday evening will fall into the 50s and 40s quickly. However, clouds will build in early Thursday, which should keep the thermometer from falling below freezing. Expect morning lows to be a degree or two milder than Wednesday’s. Still, that would be enough for frost in the rural Pine Barrens.
A storm system moving through the Deep South will meet up with moisture hanging just offshore. From there, it will work its way northeastward. The center of the low wants to be near New Jersey, however, high pressure has other plans. Instead, expect just a brief brush by late Thursday into Friday with a trough of lower pressure. Rain showers will be possible, favored along the shore. I wouldn’t worry about any rain if you’re in Bridgeton or Hammonton.
Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-50s still, staying persistently chilly.
More important than the temperatures or even the rain will be the return of coastal flooding. Northeast winds will blow from Thursday until Saturday. With the new moon Thursday, which brings astronomically higher tides, flooding looks likely during the Friday and Saturday high tides. Thankfully, this should just be minor, or nuisance, flooding.
