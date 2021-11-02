Weather: First frosts of autumn likely with a coastal flood return at week's end

After the second warmest October in New Jersey since records started in 1895, we’re doing a 180 into chilly weather. Our first frosts of the fall will be likely Wednesday and possibly even Thursday night. After that, northeast winds will bring coastal flooding Friday into Saturday.

With our jet stream coming from the Arctic and moving into our region, chillier air will be the scene for not only Tuesday, but for at least the next six days as well.

It starts with Election Day morning, which will be around 40 inland and 45 at the coast. That’s pretty seasonable for this time of the year but chilly compared to where we have been. Winds will be light out of the west for Tuesday, and we’ll see early sun but clouds will then fill in.

Between 2 and 10 p.m. scattered showers will pass through. It won’t be a washout, but most places will see at least one brief shower. With the clouds and the showers, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-50s. That is the chilliest air since Memorial Day weekend, which was also the coldest Saturday and Sunday period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend on record.

