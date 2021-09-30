Weather: First frost possible for some Thursday night as true fall feel continues

The cooler and much crisper airmass will peak Thursday into Thursday night. Not only will it be chilly overnight, it may be so cold that the first frost of the year will be possible in the Pine Barrens. We then slowly climb up the thermometer into the weekend.

An area of upper-level low pressure, or trough, will be centered near Maine and Nova Scotia on Thursday. Around this trough will be a spoke of vorticity, or twist in the atmosphere. This brings rising motion that can create clouds, precipitation or severe weather.

Fortunately, we’ll only be dealing with the former Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun during the day. This will keep temperatures a few degrees below average, right around 70. However, it will feel chilly in the shade.

Winds will be from the northwest but stay light, around 5 mph. This will play a role going into Thursday night.

That’s because the light winds, low dew points and clear sky will allow us to cool down quickly. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s for the evening, even along the generally milder shore.