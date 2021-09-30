Weather: First frost possible for some Thursday night as true fall feel continues

The cooler and much crisper airmass will peak Thursday into Thursday night. Not only will it be chilly overnight, it may be so cold that the first frost of the year will be possible in the Pine Barrens. We then slowly climb up the thermometer into the weekend.
An area of upper-level low pressure, or trough, will be centered near Maine and Nova Scotia on Thursday. Around this trough will be a spoke of vorticity, or twist in the atmosphere. This brings rising motion that can create clouds, precipitation or severe weather.
Fortunately, we’ll only be dealing with the former Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun during the day. This will keep temperatures a few degrees below average, right around 70. However, it will feel chilly in the shade.
Winds will be from the northwest but stay light, around 5 mph. This will play a role going into Thursday night.
That’s because the light winds, low dew points and clear sky will allow us to cool down quickly. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s for the evening, even along the generally milder shore.
Overnight lows will be around 50 for the shore and the peninsular part of Cape May County. For most inland spots, we’ll be in the mid-40s, chilly. However, some places will flirt with 40 degrees, such as Shamong, Belleplain and Hammonton. Here, frost will be possible. This is average for us, though, in Hammonton, where the first night at or below 40 degrees is Sept. 29, on average.
We will rebound quickly Friday. We’ll be loaded with sunshine, as the full blue sky makes a return. We’ll hurdle just over 70 degrees for highs, with a light north wind. It’ll be very similar to Wednesday.
Friday night will be a little milder than Thursday. Winds will be calm, and the sky will be clear. However, dew points won’t be as low. Still, it will be great windows-open sleeping weather overnight. Expect 60s and 50s for the evening. Lows Saturday morning will range from the mid-40s inland to the mid-50s at the shore.
Saturday will see winds turn from the northwest to the southwest around nearby high pressure during the day. It’ll be a light wind but still waft in enough air from the Deep South to make this a day with mid-70s for highs, even at the shore, as the sea-breeze likely fails to develop under the now weaker October sun.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a look at the 4th annual shore summer weekend weather report …
There will still be plenty of daylight, though, and that’s great for outdoor events like Oktoberfest in Smithville.
Sunday is trending drier. It’s looking like high pressure will hang on to keep us rain-free for much of the day. Rain would come during the evening, if anything. Highs will be well into the 70s.
For ocean lovers, expect higher southeast to east swell along with longer wave periods as Hurricane Sam passes about 1,000 miles to our east over the weekend.
I’ll be keeping a close eye on the computer models because this high pressure may anchor down enough to deflect approaching cold fronts and low-pressure systems into the middle of next week.
Also, there’s plenty going on in sports in South Jersey this weekend. We have the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township as well as high school football throughout the region. I have video forecasts for each, and on location, on our website.
