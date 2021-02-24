Weather: First dose of spring fever Wednesday, stay dry until weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid- to upper-30s, all about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Your heater won’t need to work as hard, good news compared to where we’ve been recently.

Winds will flip to the northwest Thursday. That will bring colder temperatures, but without a real source of arctic air, it’ll mean a more modest cooldown.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s and, given that the late February sun has a little strength to it, it’ll heat up our cars and homes nicely.

Wednesday night will be quiet. Again, expect a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will slide into the 40s during the evening, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As we move into the end of the week, expect increasing cloudiness. A piece of mid-level energy will pass through in the morning. That will turn winds aloft to the southwest, effectively raising the floor for how low temperatures will go. Expect highs in the mid-40s.

From about midnight to noon Saturday, a weak coastal storm will climb the coast.

A few showers will be around during this time. It’s so weak that I don’t expect solid periods of rain.