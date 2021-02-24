Weather: First dose of spring fever Wednesday, stay dry until weekend

Wednesday will be the warmest, driest day since Dec. 12 on the mainland. After our first taste of spring fever, the rest of the week will be seasonable, though staying on the dry side.
Then a pair of weak storm systems will pass through the weekend.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will start above average. We’ll sit around freezing on the mainland. For the shore, it’ll be in the upper 30s.
Winds will be from the west, turning to the west-northwest, aided by a ridge of high pressure coming in from the west that will quickly pass by. A ridge of high pressure means the atmosphere has expanded, and since hot air expands, we have a day more like late March than late February.
High temperatures will soar into the mid-50s Wednesday for Estell Manor and inland spots. That’ll be enough to leave the winter coat away from a couple of hours.
Whether it’s a run outside, outdoor work or just sitting on the porch, it’ll be a good day for all of it.
Over at the shore, I expect temperatures to flip-flop between the 50s when the onshore wind blows and the 40s when the sea-breeze front tries to work in. Keep the jacket just in case
Moving into Wednesday evening, we’ll slide into the 40s under a mainly clear sky.
Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid- to upper-30s, all about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Your heater won’t need to work as hard, good news compared to where we’ve been recently.
Winds will flip to the northwest Thursday. That will bring colder temperatures, but without a real source of arctic air, it’ll mean a more modest cooldown.
High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s and, given that the late February sun has a little strength to it, it’ll heat up our cars and homes nicely.
Wednesday night will be quiet. Again, expect a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will slide into the 40s during the evening, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
As we move into the end of the week, expect increasing cloudiness. A piece of mid-level energy will pass through in the morning. That will turn winds aloft to the southwest, effectively raising the floor for how low temperatures will go. Expect highs in the mid-40s.
From about midnight to noon Saturday, a weak coastal storm will climb the coast.
A few showers will be around during this time. It’s so weak that I don’t expect solid periods of rain.
If you wanted to be out and about Saturday morning, driving won’t be an issue. As we go into the afternoon, it will pull away, and we’ll dry out. Highs will be at or just below 50.
Sunday will be a dry day between the Saturday system and another one Sunday night into Monday. Expect clouds but mild highs between 50 to 55 degrees.
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
