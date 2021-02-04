Weather: Finally, sun for Thursday, then, two storm systems on the way

After four cloudy, snowy, rainy, gloomy days, the sun breaks out Thursday as high pressure dominates the region.
It will be quick to pass, though, as a weak low-pressure system brings rain Friday. A nor’easter for Sunday remains possible, but unlikely.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the mid-20s on the mainland and the upper 20s along the islands.
A light northwest breeze will blow, enough to keep away the relatively milder ocean waters from wafting back onto the shore.
Whether it’s a walk on the boardwalk, construction work or a project outside the house, Thursday will be the best day of the week for it. You’ll have to watch for icy spots early, but that should pass as afternoon high temperatures get into the low 40s.
Clouds will be back Thursday night. Temperatures likely will bottom out during the evening, in the mid to upper 20s, before rising to above freezing early Friday morning. This will be key, because I’m still tracking a weak system to pass through most of the day Friday, bringing rain showers.
Rain will begin between 4 and 7 a.m., from south to north across the area. With temperatures above freezing, rain will be expected. Then, expect a break sometime mid-morning, before more rain arrives with a cold front passing. The rain that falls will be light, ending between 1 and 3 p.m. So it’s not a complete washout, and even outdoor activities or work not very sensitive to rain will be OK.
On a south wind, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s. That will be our first day above average since Jan. 27.
Clouds will clear back out Friday evening. With the cold front already passed through, temperatures will slide through the 40s and 30s quickly in the evening. Watch for icy areas overnight, with lows around 25 in Buena and the mainland and around 30 in Brigantine and along the shore.
Saturday will be the dry day squeezed in between Friday and the potential nor’easter Sunday. It’ll be spot on seasonable for early February. Highs will be around 40 degrees, with a good amount of sun.
As we move into Sunday, I’m still tracking two low-pressure systems. One is an Alberta Clipper that will come from the Great Lakes, and the other is a low-pressure system going up the East Coast from Georgia.
It does look like they won’t meet. If they did link their energy together, we’d be in for a nor’easter like the one we just had (though it wouldn’t last as long). Rather, we’ll look for a snow shower during the afternoon, with periods of sun.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Plenty of sun
A few rain showers
Mostly cloudy. Likely dry
A nor'easter is not ruled out, but only a snow shower looks likely.
A mix of sun, clouds.
Rain with a weak nor'easter. Breezy, with tidal flooding possible.
Windy, sunny and cold
