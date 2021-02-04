Weather: Finally, sun for Thursday, then, two storm systems on the way

After four cloudy, snowy, rainy, gloomy days, the sun breaks out Thursday as high pressure dominates the region.

It will be quick to pass, though, as a weak low-pressure system brings rain Friday. A nor’easter for Sunday remains possible, but unlikely.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the mid-20s on the mainland and the upper 20s along the islands.

A light northwest breeze will blow, enough to keep away the relatively milder ocean waters from wafting back onto the shore.

Whether it’s a walk on the boardwalk, construction work or a project outside the house, Thursday will be the best day of the week for it. You’ll have to watch for icy spots early, but that should pass as afternoon high temperatures get into the low 40s.

Clouds will be back Thursday night. Temperatures likely will bottom out during the evening, in the mid to upper 20s, before rising to above freezing early Friday morning. This will be key, because I’m still tracking a weak system to pass through most of the day Friday, bringing rain showers.