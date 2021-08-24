Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday

Accompanied by muggy air, it will be a great stretch of days to find your favorite spot by the water.

Henri is in the rearview mirror, and now we will increasingly be under the influence of two mid-level high-pressure systems. One will be just off the Virginia coast, though that will exit. The bigger one is in the Deep South, which will hold on until at least Sunday. This will pump in soupy, southerly winds at those levels.

At the surface, an area of high pressure will move between Bermuda and the coast through Friday. Winds will be from the west, and then from the south after Wednesday. A new area of high pressure then will come from Quebec, which will turn winds to the cooler, onshore direction for the weekend.

All of these high pressure systems in our atmosphere will lead to a string of days with the sun splashing down upon us. Each morning from Tuesday to Thursday will start out around 70 on the mainland, with mid-70s at the coast. If you want to exercise or take on strenuous work, before 10 a.m. would be best, before the peak heating of the sun angle for the day.