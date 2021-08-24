Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday

Accompanied by muggy air, it will be a great stretch of days to find your favorite spot by the water.
Henri is in the rearview mirror, and now we will increasingly be under the influence of two mid-level high-pressure systems. One will be just off the Virginia coast, though that will exit. The bigger one is in the Deep South, which will hold on until at least Sunday. This will pump in soupy, southerly winds at those levels.
At the surface, an area of high pressure will move between Bermuda and the coast through Friday. Winds will be from the west, and then from the south after Wednesday. A new area of high pressure then will come from Quebec, which will turn winds to the cooler, onshore direction for the weekend.
All of these high pressure systems in our atmosphere will lead to a string of days with the sun splashing down upon us. Each morning from Tuesday to Thursday will start out around 70 on the mainland, with mid-70s at the coast. If you want to exercise or take on strenuous work, before 10 a.m. would be best, before the peak heating of the sun angle for the day.
We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, perhaps even a sunny one Wednesday. It will be the perfect time to cool by the beach, bay, pool or even just a sprinkler as the high temperatures will hover around 90 on the mainland and inland spots. The shore will be nearly as hot Tuesday, thanks to offshore winds. However, daytime sea breezes will develop Wednesday and Thursday, leading to temperatures in the mid-80s.
Each evening will slide through the 80s. You’ll want the air conditioner on all day long if you have it, or at least have fans circulating. Still, dinner, drinks or late-day basketball won’t be all that uncomfortable.
If we do get our fifth heat wave of the year at Atlantic City International Airport, that would be two more than we had in 2020. However, five isn’t unusual. In recent memory, we had five in 2018, 2012 and 2011. Just to show the power of the cooler ocean, the last heat wave at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City came in July 2011.
Finally, at the time of this writing, we were pretty close to getting in all of the rainfall totals from Henri. Ocean County dominates the list, as a pounding, torrential rain fell Saturday night. The Brighton Beach section of Long Beach Township on Long Beach Island, saw 7.01 inches. Totals for Cape May and Cumberland counties were generally under 2 inches, with a few exceptions.
Rain totals after Henri exits South Jersey
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Ocean County dominated the highest totals from the storm
The Saturday night deluge in Ocean County meant the county had a clean sweep of the top seven highest totals in The Press' coverage area. In fact, you'd have to go through 13 totals in Ocean County before Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties show up on the leaderboard. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Hammonton was the next highest with 2.73 inches at spot 14.
Ocean County rain totals
- Brighton Beach (Long Beach Township) 7.01 In
- Surf City 6.10 In
- Ship Bottom 5.99 In
- Ship Bottom 5.98 In
- West Creek 5.69 In
- Beach Haven 5.33 In
- Stafford Twp. 2.8 Nnw 5.13 In
- Stafford Twp. 2.1 Nw 4.40 In
- North Beach Haven 4.15 In
- Berkeley Twp. 2.7 Sse 3.81 In
- Lacey Twp. 6 E 3.38 In
- Toms River Twp 3.1 Sse 3.12 In
- Brick 2.90 In
- Herbertsville 2.71 In
- Brick 2.71 In
- Seaside Heights 2.67 In
- Lakehurst Naval Air Station 2.41 In
- Manchester Twp 2.40 In
- Lakewood 2.32 In
- Jackson 2.30 In
- Toms River 2.29 In
- Brielle 2.23 In
- 3 N Ocean Gate 2.16 In
- Brick 2.13 In
- Pinewald 1.94 In
- Island Heights 1.94 In
- Pine Beach 1.93 In
- Pine Beach 1.90 In
- Jackson 1.86 In
- Mantoloking 1.85 In
- South Seaside Park 1.78 In
- Jackson 1.75 In
- Point Pleasant Beach 1.74 In
- Jackson (Holman Es) 1.58 In
- Brick 1.53 In
- Point Pleasant Beach 1.53 In
Atlantic County rain totals
- Hammonton 2.73 In
- Port Republic 2.66 In
- Brigantine 2.21 In
- Hammonton 2.20 In
- Linwood 2.17 In
- Egg Harbor City 1.92 In
- Galloway Twp 1.92 In
- Mays Landing 1.90 In
- Ventnor City 1.86 In
- Hammonton 1.73 In
- Forsythe National Refuge (Galloway) 1.72 In
- Margate City 1.56 In
Cape May County rain totals
- Lower Township 2.23 In
- Ocean City 1.22 In
- Sea Isle City 1.14 In
- Cape May County Airport 0.96 In
- Cape May Court House (Middle Township) 0.75 In
- Woodbine 0.53 In
Cape May County had the lowest totals in the state. The county missed out on the very heavy band of rain Saturday night. In addition, most places were dry throughout the day Sunday. The Cape May Bubble must have been in full effect.
Cumberland County rain totals
- Deerfield Township 1.75 In
- Upper Deerfield 1.62 In
- Greenwich 1.0 In
While Cumberland County's totals were on the low end as well, a heavy thunderstorm brought over 2.50 inches of rain to Bridgeton, according to radar. Radar-estimated rainfall is not exact, but it is helpful to gauge how heavy precipitation was in an area without many observations.
Rainfall severe north of the Raritan River
Flooding on the major waterways of the Passaic, Raritan and Pequannock Rivers in the northern half of the state has some towns underwater Monday.
A widespread four to eight inches of rain fell in nearly every town north of the Raritan River, which runs from roughly Perth Amboy to Somerville, with branches to the north and south.
In Ringwood, Passaic County, 7.84 inches of rain fell, while 8.51 inches fell in Franklin Township, Hunterdon County and 8.66 inches of rain fell in Jamesburg, Middlesex County, where flood waters reached the town.
With additional showers and storms expected Monday afternoon, these totals may even increase.
Here's how Henri compared to my forecast
Shore
The rip currents and dangerous seas did come to fruition. The rip current risk was high over the weekend and seas were rough. There was minor stage coastal flooding with the evening high tides both days, which was more of a nusicane than anything else.
I should have made the wind threat level a low and the rain threat level a moderate. Long Beach Island experienced a severely high amount of rain, bringing some roadway flooding. Heavy thunderstorms elsewhere brought localized impacts. Meanwhile, winds were not a problem at all. Wind speeds stays below 30 mph everywhere, with many spots below 20 mph. Harvey Cedars was the highest in the region, with peak winds of 28 mph Monday.
Mainland
The forecast was nearly spot on here. I could have went "none" for a weekend washout but that was about all. The roadway flooding on the mainland was isolated, at least for South Jersey.
