Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday
Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday

090620_nws_beach

On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Accompanied by muggy air, it will be a great stretch of days to find your favorite spot by the water.

Henri is in the rearview mirror, and now we will increasingly be under the influence of two mid-level high-pressure systems. One will be just off the Virginia coast, though that will exit. The bigger one is in the Deep South, which will hold on until at least Sunday. This will pump in soupy, southerly winds at those levels.

500 mb this week

The thickness of how high in the atmosphere you would need to go to get to 500 millibars of pressure, in decameters. The thicker the atmosphere, the hotter the air possible at the surface. The reds indicate 500 millibar thickness heights greater than average for this time of the year.

At the surface, an area of high pressure will move between Bermuda and the coast through Friday. Winds will be from the west, and then from the south after Wednesday. A new area of high pressure then will come from Quebec, which will turn winds to the cooler, onshore direction for the weekend.

All of these high pressure systems in our atmosphere will lead to a string of days with the sun splashing down upon us. Each morning from Tuesday to Thursday will start out around 70 on the mainland, with mid-70s at the coast. If you want to exercise or take on strenuous work, before 10 a.m. would be best, before the peak heating of the sun angle for the day.

We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, perhaps even a sunny one Wednesday. It will be the perfect time to cool by the beach, bay, pool or even just a sprinkler as the high temperatures will hover around 90 on the mainland and inland spots. The shore will be nearly as hot Tuesday, thanks to offshore winds. However, daytime sea breezes will develop Wednesday and Thursday, leading to temperatures in the mid-80s.

Each evening will slide through the 80s. You’ll want the air conditioner on all day long if you have it, or at least have fans circulating. Still, dinner, drinks or late-day basketball won’t be all that uncomfortable.

If we do get our fifth heat wave of the year at Atlantic City International Airport, that would be two more than we had in 2020. However, five isn’t unusual. In recent memory, we had five in 2018, 2012 and 2011. Just to show the power of the cooler ocean, the last heat wave at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City came in July 2011.

Finally, at the time of this writing, we were pretty close to getting in all of the rainfall totals from Henri. Ocean County dominates the list, as a pounding, torrential rain fell Saturday night. The Brighton Beach section of Long Beach Township on Long Beach Island, saw 7.01 inches. Totals for Cape May and Cumberland counties were generally under 2 inches, with a few exceptions.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Selected Rainfall Totals from Henri

7.01 inches - Brighton Beach (Long Beach Island)

6.10 inches - Surf City

5.99 inches - Ship Bottom

2.73 inches - Hammonton

2.63 inches - Lower Township

1.75 inches - Deerfield Township

Data collected by the National Weather Service

