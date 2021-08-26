Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 becomes official, but weekend is cooler, wetter

With another day in the 90s at Atlantic City International Airport, heat wave number five of 2021 will be etched into the record books. The heat will break over the weekend, but it will come with showers and storms while a cold front sags through the area.

Temperatures Thursday will begin in the 70- to 75-degree range for morning lows. However, like the past couple of nights, the Pine Barrens will drop into the 60s. Fred Akers, administrator for the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, said his house in rural Atlantic County got down to 64 degrees Wednesday morning. That’s pretty darn comfortable. He’s also the Sept. 18 guest for my Something in the Air podcast.

Turning back to the rest of the forecast, pockets of fog will linger through 8 a.m. Then, it’ll burn off for plenty of sunshine again. High temperatures will get into the low 90s on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-80s. That will make our heat wave official. Factor in a dew point in the mid-70s, and we’ll have a heat index in the low 100s inland. That’s unusual (though not rare) for us and hot enough that you should take it easy outside. This is true not only for you, but for your pets as well.