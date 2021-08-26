Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 becomes official, but weekend is cooler, wetter

With another day in the 90s at Atlantic City International Airport, heat wave number five of 2021 will be etched into the record books. The heat will break over the weekend, but it will come with showers and storms while a cold front sags through the area.
Temperatures Thursday will begin in the 70- to 75-degree range for morning lows. However, like the past couple of nights, the Pine Barrens will drop into the 60s. Fred Akers, administrator for the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, said his house in rural Atlantic County got down to 64 degrees Wednesday morning. That’s pretty darn comfortable. He’s also the Sept. 18 guest for my Something in the Air podcast.
Turning back to the rest of the forecast, pockets of fog will linger through 8 a.m. Then, it’ll burn off for plenty of sunshine again. High temperatures will get into the low 90s on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-80s. That will make our heat wave official. Factor in a dew point in the mid-70s, and we’ll have a heat index in the low 100s inland. That’s unusual (though not rare) for us and hot enough that you should take it easy outside. This is true not only for you, but for your pets as well.
A weak weather boundary, which separates hotter, humid air from cooler, drier air, will set up just to our west. In combination with the destabilizing sun, I expect thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon and evening. However, don’t cancel any outdoor plans. The storm coverage will be isolated, and it’s quite possible the shore stays dry.
Going into the evening, we’ll cool into the 80s. It’ll stay very sticky outside, but with a gentle breeze, it won’t be all that bad. We’ll turn mainly clear for the night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, quite tropical.
Friday will basically be the same as Thursday. If you have a beach plan, keep it. Heading to the pool is cool, too. Inland, it will be sultry out. Highs will top out in the low 90s inland, with upper 80s at the shore. Dew points will be a touch lower. Therefore, the heat index should only top out around 100 degrees. The strong late August sun will add to the heat.
Spotty storms will develop for the afternoon. The shore will get in on some of this action. Again, though, it’ll be hit or miss.
We’ll kick off the weekend sticky for all and stormy for a few Friday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 80s. Take the umbrella to be safe Friday night. Any rain would be heavy.
A cold front will then put our high temperatures into the 80s everywhere for the weekend, ending our heat wave. With a piece of midlevel spin in the atmosphere, or vorticity, I expect rain coverage to be more widespread than Thursday and Friday.
Isolated morning showers will expand into the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but if you can move your Saturday afternoon plans to Sunday, do it. Sunday looks to just have isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
By the way, if my Microsoft Excel research is correct, this will be the 177th heat wave at Atlantic City International, where records date to 1943. At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where the period of record is nearly double, at 148 years, there have only been 38 heat waves. A powerful reminder that life’s at ease with an ocean breeze.
