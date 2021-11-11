Weather: Few hours of heavy rain, 40 mph winds will put an end to warmth Friday

Thursday will be the calm before the storm that unleashes a few hours of heavy rain, strong winds and possible coastal flooding Friday morning. Cut down broken tree branches and take in outdoor furniture now in preparation for the system.
We’ll kick off the morning seasonable and sunny. Morning lows will be in the 40s everywhere. However, with high pressure overhead and warmer air continuing to pour in aloft, we’ll flip that into another afternoon with highs well into the 60s. A few inland spots may hit 70 degrees, again.
Morning sunshine will give way to high clouds during the afternoon. This will filter out some of that sunshine, giving a light gray look to the sky.
I still believe our lowest temperatures Thursday night will be before midnight. We’ll be in the mid- to upper 50s before rising into the 60s. The heat from the day will escape easiest through the thin cloud cover, which will only thicken as the night goes on. Winds will turn to the east as well, around 10 mph, which will blow that relatively milder ocean water on shore.
My thoughts haven’t changed much on the Friday storm. Expect rain and strong winds to begin between 4 and 7 a.m., ending between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. So, a shift of an hour later. Ponding on roadways will be likely. Streams and creeks may rise above their banks briefly as 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will fall. It’ll be a slippery Friday morning with leaves on the ground so give yourself an extra few minutes driving.
Winds will howl from the south at 20 to 30 mph at the shore. Inland, expect sustained winds 15 to 20 mph. That’s like a weak nor’easter. However, the main issue will be the potential for 50-60 mph gusts anywhere in the region. Winds about 2,500 feet high will be that strong and a thunderstorm (possible) or a heavy downpour (more possible). That’s where you would see problems.
Coastal flooding issues look to be more limited than I previously thought. Expect only the most susceptible areas to have saltwater on them around noon. Otherwise, we’ll be flood free.
Temperatures should be in the 60s all day long. Despite the front exiting offshore early Friday afternoon, cold air won’t rush in behind it. In fact, it should be a pleasant end to the day.
Friday evening could even be mild enough to leave the windows open comfortably. With a partly cloudy sky, lows will be in the mid-40s inland and low 50s at the shore.
We will still wait for the cold air arrival Saturday. The reason for this is that the parent low pressure system didn’t cross us yet, so our winds are from the west, not the north.
Expect a mostly dry day. Through 3 p.m., I believe all will be dry with highs in the mid-60s. However, between 3 and 10 p.m. a few showers will pass as the pattern-busting cold front finally passes through.
These showers will be rain for us, but I do believe that our friends in the northwest corner of the state will see their first snowflakes of the year.
Temperatures will take a tumble as the front passes. By the time the rain showers will be over, we will be low into the 40s. Goodbye warm air.
Sunday will then be a more typical day for mid-November, with highs around 50 degrees. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine.
Finally, if you’re a reading this as a veteran, I wish you a happy Veterans Day on Thursday. We thank you for your service and the sacrifices you’ve made to keep America safe.
