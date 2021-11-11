Weather: Few hours of heavy rain, 40 mph winds will put an end to warmth Friday

Thursday will be the calm before the storm that unleashes a few hours of heavy rain, strong winds and possible coastal flooding Friday morning. Cut down broken tree branches and take in outdoor furniture now in preparation for the system.

We’ll kick off the morning seasonable and sunny. Morning lows will be in the 40s everywhere. However, with high pressure overhead and warmer air continuing to pour in aloft, we’ll flip that into another afternoon with highs well into the 60s. A few inland spots may hit 70 degrees, again.

Morning sunshine will give way to high clouds during the afternoon. This will filter out some of that sunshine, giving a light gray look to the sky.

I still believe our lowest temperatures Thursday night will be before midnight. We’ll be in the mid- to upper 50s before rising into the 60s. The heat from the day will escape easiest through the thin cloud cover, which will only thicken as the night goes on. Winds will turn to the east as well, around 10 mph, which will blow that relatively milder ocean water on shore.