Weather: Feels more like Christmas than Easter Friday, warming up into weekend

The Friday before Easter? It’ll feel more like the Friday before Christmas or Hanukkah, as a bitter blast of cold air moves into the region. Temperatures will moderate on the holiday, as a long dry stretch awaits us.
It will be a jacket-and-scarf morning, no two ways about it. Compare this to last Friday, when we were starting out the day in the mid-50s with a warming, south wind.
Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 20s in Millville and inland, with near 32 readings in Wildwood Crest and along the shore. However, that only tells part of the story.
Factor in a still breezy northwest wind, and it will feel like 20 to 25 degrees to kick off the day.
The core of the cold air in the mid levels of our atmosphere will swing in from the Great Lakes during the day. This is associated with an area of low pressure aloft. This cold air will filter down to the surface, and with surface high pressure ushering in the wintry air, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s. I have a high temperature of 43 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. On average, our last 43-degree high temperature occurs March 26, so we’re a little behind schedule on this one.
However, it won’t exactly feel like 43 degrees. The sun is strong, and we will be mostly sunny. I bet you won’t even need the heat on in your car during the peak of the day, as the sun’s rays bake the interior.
It will be a night for the indoors Friday. With a light wind and clear sky, air temperatures will drop quickly. So, into the 30s we go.
Overnight, low temperatures will be all over the place. At the shore, expect it to be around 32 degrees. For the Garden State Parkway corridor, expect upper 20s. In the Pine Barrens and rural spots, low 20s will be possible, a deep freeze.
High pressure will move near the North Carolina coast Saturday. Winds will begin to change to the southwest and will make Friday’s cold a one-day special.
Aided by plenty of sunshine, highs will rise to around 50. That’s still below average, but it’ll be quite comfortable in the sun. All outdoor plans will be a go, as long as you bundle up just a bit.
Saturday evening will slide through the 40s, no complaints here for early April. That’s seasonable.
Some cloud cover will build in late Saturday night. A weak storm system will cross New England. Still, we’re only talking partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s on the mainland and near 40 at the shore.
As we go into Easter Sunday, there are changes to the forecast. However, the point remains that most to all of us will be dry and every one of us will be at least 90% rain-free.
Easter Sunday 2021 will be the fifth year in a row with above average temperatures. While so…
The rain part of this disturbance looks to pass later now, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
As said in the last column, look for a shower only north of the White Horse Pike. Even there, though, I’d put it at a 1-in-5 shot.
Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy morning. We’ll then turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Your Easter best will look great with the weather, if you will be celebrating. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, with a west wind pushing back the cooling sea-breeze until late.
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.