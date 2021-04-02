Weather: Feels more like Christmas than Easter Friday, warming up into weekend

The Friday before Easter? It’ll feel more like the Friday before Christmas or Hanukkah, as a bitter blast of cold air moves into the region. Temperatures will moderate on the holiday, as a long dry stretch awaits us.

It will be a jacket-and-scarf morning, no two ways about it. Compare this to last Friday, when we were starting out the day in the mid-50s with a warming, south wind.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 20s in Millville and inland, with near 32 readings in Wildwood Crest and along the shore. However, that only tells part of the story.

Factor in a still breezy northwest wind, and it will feel like 20 to 25 degrees to kick off the day.

The core of the cold air in the mid levels of our atmosphere will swing in from the Great Lakes during the day. This is associated with an area of low pressure aloft. This cold air will filter down to the surface, and with surface high pressure ushering in the wintry air, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s. I have a high temperature of 43 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. On average, our last 43-degree high temperature occurs March 26, so we’re a little behind schedule on this one.