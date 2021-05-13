Weather: Feeling more like Mid-May, weekend brings mostly dry conditions

Temperatures will slowly climb up the thermometer for the rest of the week, as high pressure continues to settles in and the sun continues to shine. The weekend will be mostly dry, with only some places seeing a shower.
The center of our surface high pressure will be right around Chicago on Thursday morning.
We’ll have a gentle, north wind, less than what we had Wednesday a.m. Lows will be in the 40s for most places, with those in Buena Vista or Dennis townships, in the rural part of the Pinelands, even getting in the 30s. For these spots, the last morning of the year with a low temperature is around the 10th of May. So, while chilly, it’s not unusual.
Going into the day, the sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. High temperatures will peak in the low 60s at the shore, as a cooling, easterly sea breeze develops. On the mainland, we should be able to get to 70, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Overall, outdoor plans are looking good.
For Thursday evening, we’ll be in the 60s and 50s, pretty standard for us. Overnight lows will be between 45 to 50 degrees.
As long as you are not allergic to the massive amounts of pollen in the air, you can comfortably leave the windows open at night. Speaking of the pollen, at this point, we really just need a deluge of rain to wipe it away for a few days. According to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center, precipitation has been hard to come by recently. Cumberland and Cape May counties are between 51% to 75% below average over the past 30 days. Atlantic and Ocean counties are 26% to 50% below average.
The center of the surface high-pressure system will be even more overhead Friday. This will firmly keep any rain out of the picture, even with an upper level low-pressure system overhead.
It’ll be another day of morning sun mixing with afternoon clouds. With a calm wind, the sun should heat the ground nicely. We’ll be talking low to mid-70s for inland highs. At the shore, expect another cooling sea breeze to cap highs in the upper 60s midday, before falling into the 60s.
Friday evening will be great, if a little on the cooler side for two weeks before Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start to summer. Carry a light jacket heading out, as we go into the 60s and 50s from sunset until midnight. Under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be in the upper 40s for the mainland and low 50s for the shore.
Saturday and Sunday will be twins, with both days having nearly the same weather conditions. Both will start off with morning sun with temperatures just a bit chilly. As the day goes on sunshine will mix with some afternoon clouds.
From about 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., isolated showers will move in from the northwest.
I doubt these make make it to the shore, or even the Garden State Parkway corridor. Only places inland would see them, and still there, it’s not a washout.
Daytime highs will get into the 70 to 75 degree range everywhere, though look for temperatures to slide into the 60s during the afternoon at the shore.
