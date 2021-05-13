Weather: Feeling more like Mid-May, weekend brings mostly dry conditions

Temperatures will slowly climb up the thermometer for the rest of the week, as high pressure continues to settles in and the sun continues to shine. The weekend will be mostly dry, with only some places seeing a shower.

The center of our surface high pressure will be right around Chicago on Thursday morning.

We’ll have a gentle, north wind, less than what we had Wednesday a.m. Lows will be in the 40s for most places, with those in Buena Vista or Dennis townships, in the rural part of the Pinelands, even getting in the 30s. For these spots, the last morning of the year with a low temperature is around the 10th of May. So, while chilly, it’s not unusual.

Going into the day, the sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. High temperatures will peak in the low 60s at the shore, as a cooling, easterly sea breeze develops. On the mainland, we should be able to get to 70, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Overall, outdoor plans are looking good.

For Thursday evening, we’ll be in the 60s and 50s, pretty standard for us. Overnight lows will be between 45 to 50 degrees.