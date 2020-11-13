Weather: Fall returns for the weekend, which will eventually brighten up

The transition from this summery mirage to reality will be complete Friday, as temperatures slide back to average. The sunshine that started off the week will return late in the day, and continue to rule for most of the weekend ahead.

The cold front that brought the rain since Wednesday afternoon will be just offshore. However, another wave of low pressure will ride along the front. It will be enough for morning sprinkles and clouds. I don’t anticipate a morning washout. Morning lows will range from the mid-40s on the mainland to the upper 40s at the shore.

Expect spotty minor flood stage during the a.m. high tide, especially toward Cape May. Flood stage would only be for about an hour or so and not cause many problems. Move your cars if you will be in a very sensitive hot spot.

By the early afternoon, a sprawling high pressure in the Great Plains will take over. We’ll lose the damp feel and, eventually, the clouds, though don’t expect much sunshine until sunset. High temperatures will be at or just above 60 degrees.