Weather: Fall returns for the weekend, which will eventually brighten up

The transition from this summery mirage to reality will be complete Friday, as temperatures slide back to average. The sunshine that started off the week will return late in the day, and continue to rule for most of the weekend ahead.
The cold front that brought the rain since Wednesday afternoon will be just offshore. However, another wave of low pressure will ride along the front. It will be enough for morning sprinkles and clouds. I don’t anticipate a morning washout. Morning lows will range from the mid-40s on the mainland to the upper 40s at the shore.
Expect spotty minor flood stage during the a.m. high tide, especially toward Cape May. Flood stage would only be for about an hour or so and not cause many problems. Move your cars if you will be in a very sensitive hot spot.
By the early afternoon, a sprawling high pressure in the Great Plains will take over. We’ll lose the damp feel and, eventually, the clouds, though don’t expect much sunshine until sunset. High temperatures will be at or just above 60 degrees.
The evening will be dry and in the 50s. It’ll be a pretty good evening to be outside, just bring an extra layer. We’ll have a clearing sky and that will eventually allow temperatures to fall into the 30s inland, as we lose that warming blanket of clouds over us. At the shore, the ocean waters should keep lows in the mid-40s.
A good surge of chilly air will move in for Saturday with that high pressure. So, we’re sunny, but that comes at the expense of highs in the mid-50s. It will be sweater weather for sure, and a far cry from last Saturday’s beach day.
Saturday evening will play out similar to Friday night. It’ll be clear, calm and dry, allowing temperatures to fall quickly through the 50s. We’ll have overnight lows in the upper 30s for Tuckerton and the mainland. Expect a few readings near freezing in the Pine Barrens. Long Beach Island and the shore will be in the upper 40s.
Sunday will start off with sun. Eventually, though, it will get cloudier and windier from the southwest. A low-pressure system will move from the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada. The warming wind will get us back in the 60s for highs.
Expect a few hours of rain as the cold front crosses. At this point, it could happen any time between Sunday evening and Monday morning. No heavy rain will be expected.
Finally, we did break the record for the maximum low temperature at Atlantic City International Airport on Wednesday. We only got down to 63 degrees. Not only is that the daily record, but that is the warmest low temperature between Nov. 11 and the end of the year.
On average, we have a low of 63 on Aug. 31. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
A near-record dome of high pressure since late last week has made November the new September…
The record warm low also extended to Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, with a low of 64, where records go back to 1874. Millville Municipal Airport also had the daily record, with 63. Data there goes back to 1948.
