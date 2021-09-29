Weather: Fall dominates the rest of the week, as rain waits until weekend

With a powerful cold front behind us, the coolest airmass of the young fall season will be here for the rest of the week. Expect a good amount of sun, warm days and nights where you’ll want a jacket. Rain will next arrive Sunday.

The near summery morning we had Tuesday will be just a memory by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-50s, which is near seasonable for the waning days of September. We’ll have plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine will roll on throughout the day. A northerly wind will blow, which will put dew points in the refreshing 50s. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, which, again, is seasonable but a good amount cooler than Tuesday afternoon.

Given the sun and temperatures, boating, after-school sports or a walk around the block will be great.

We’ll fall into the 60s and 50s as we go into the evening. I’d say it will be a very comfortable evening to leave the windows open. A mainly clear sky will mean the near-quarter moon will illuminate the ground. Lows will be in the low 50s inland, with mid-50s along the coast.