Weather: Fall dominates the rest of the week, as rain waits until weekend

With a powerful cold front behind us, the coolest airmass of the young fall season will be here for the rest of the week. Expect a good amount of sun, warm days and nights where you’ll want a jacket. Rain will next arrive Sunday.
The near summery morning we had Tuesday will be just a memory by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-50s, which is near seasonable for the waning days of September. We’ll have plenty of sunshine.
The sunshine will roll on throughout the day. A northerly wind will blow, which will put dew points in the refreshing 50s. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, which, again, is seasonable but a good amount cooler than Tuesday afternoon.
Given the sun and temperatures, boating, after-school sports or a walk around the block will be great.
We’ll fall into the 60s and 50s as we go into the evening. I’d say it will be a very comfortable evening to leave the windows open. A mainly clear sky will mean the near-quarter moon will illuminate the ground. Lows will be in the low 50s inland, with mid-50s along the coast.
Thursday will be nearly the same during the day. An upper-level, low-pressure system will spin near Nova Scotia. Around it will be some vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, that will pass through here, bringing more clouds. Expect a mix of clouds and sun. Rain will be present to our north, but not here. Highs will be around 70 everywhere.
Then, we’ll be in for our coolest night of the year so far. The warmest place will be along the coast, next to the milder ocean. Lows will be around 55 there. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 45 degrees. Meanwhile, those farther inland will likely get close to 40 degrees. Those well in the Pine Barrens may even see frost.
The combination of calm winds, low dew points and a clear sky promotes radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes into outer space quickly. The exception is the coast, with that milder ocean inhibiting some cooling.
We’ll bounce back into the 70s Friday inland, though the shore will stay just shy. Expect tons of sunshine and blue sky as that upper level spin moves well out of our region. If you’re getting a jump on the weekend, you’ll pick a great day to do so.
Taking a more in-depth look at the weekend than Tuesday’s column, Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. Surface high pressure will move over our area and out to sea, turning our winds to the south. Highs will be 70 to 75 degrees. The sun will shine on.
The next shot of rain will come Sunday into Monday. My advice for now is that if you have outdoor plans, keep them to either early Sunday or late Monday. I’ll have a better look at timing in the next column, though.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
