Weather: Fall Back Sunday brings coastal storm miss, warming up into week
Weather: Fall Back Sunday brings coastal storm miss, warming up into week

Piney Point in Bridgeton Cloudy Spring Winter

Piney Point at Sunset Park in Bridgeton April 23, 2020.

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

A coastal storm will just miss the shore, and while it won’t rain, it will be cloudy. Coastal flooding and breezy winds will be around as well.

Expect minor stage coastal flooding during the Sunday mid-morning high tide. Similar to Friday and Saturday, issues will be fairly limited. Ocean and Monmouth counties could even be flood-free. With northeast winds, there isn’t much water between land and Long Island, which is to our northeast. Therefore, not as much water can spill onto dry land.

Where there is flooding, there will be up to 6 inches of saltwater on the “usual” roadways. If you see floodwater, avoid it, as it will corrode your car.

Otherwise, we’re in for a dry day. It will look as it wants to rain, though. The outer cloud bands will be present, despite the center of the coastal storm not going farther north than North Carolina on Sunday. High pressure will do a good job of squashing any rain here.

PivotalWeather Sunday

The forecasted radar and sea level pressure for 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Canadian computer model.

Temperatures will start out around 40 inland, the upper 40s at the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s again, similar to Saturday.

Sunday night will be cloudy, which will help retain some of the heat gained during the day. Into the 50s and 40s we’ll go in the evening. As we go toward Monday morning, temperatures will sit around a seasonable 40 degrees for Bridgeton and inland towns, with the upper 40s for Brigantine and the shore.

As the storm system pulls further east Monday, our sunshine will increase. By the afternoon, I believe we’ll be at least partly sunny. We’ll still have to deal with minor stage tidal flooding during the a.m. high tide, as onshore winds blow for one more day.

Otherwise, expect a seasonable early November day. Highs will sit on either side of 60, the warmest since last Monday.

No frosts or freezes will be expected Monday night. Your evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s everywhere for low temperatures With a mainly clear sky, you’ll get a good glimpse of the stars.

We’ll get into a warmup for the rest of the week. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and milder air to the south, will be located in Eastern Canada for the rest of the week. That will allow the atmosphere to expand, which can hold warmer air.

As a result, Tuesday through Friday will all be in the 60s for highs. Tuesday and Thursday will be the best days of the week, as the sun shines down and winds stay light. Conditions will be fine for afterschool sports, outdoor work or a stroll around town.

Wednesday will be pretty good, too. A weak storm system will pass, but high pressure is tailing it closely, which should evaporate any rain that falls. I’d just expect extra clouds. Friday and Saturday will be the days to watch. The likelihood for a storm is high, but which day(s) and the impacts will not be known until Tuesday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Tags

