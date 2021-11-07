Weather: Fall Back Sunday brings coastal storm miss, warming up into week

As the storm system pulls further east Monday, our sunshine will increase. By the afternoon, I believe we’ll be at least partly sunny. We’ll still have to deal with minor stage tidal flooding during the a.m. high tide, as onshore winds blow for one more day.

Otherwise, expect a seasonable early November day. Highs will sit on either side of 60, the warmest since last Monday.

No frosts or freezes will be expected Monday night. Your evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s everywhere for low temperatures With a mainly clear sky, you’ll get a good glimpse of the stars.

We’ll get into a warmup for the rest of the week. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and milder air to the south, will be located in Eastern Canada for the rest of the week. That will allow the atmosphere to expand, which can hold warmer air.

As a result, Tuesday through Friday will all be in the 60s for highs. Tuesday and Thursday will be the best days of the week, as the sun shines down and winds stay light. Conditions will be fine for afterschool sports, outdoor work or a stroll around town.