Weather: Enjoy Thursday's low humidity, it won't last; weekend heats up

Thursday could be the least humid day until after crowds thin out and the days get shorter in September. Friday also will be a very comfortable day but it turns a little warmer and humid. Saturday will then be hot and humid with a few storms, but expect a mostly dry weekend.
Given the clear, calm night Wednesday night, temperatures will be varied Thursday morning. In Buena Vista and those in the rural Pine Barrens, it’ll be at or even just below 50 degrees; for Manahawkin and the mainland, it’ll be in the mid-50s. Meanwhile, Long Beach Island and the shore will be around 60 degrees.
High pressure will drift toward New Jersey from the Midwest. The downward motion exerted by the high pressure will keep the clouds away and keep the air a bit crisp.
Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the mid-40s Thursday. That’s dry, if not crisp. Since records started at Atlantic City International Airport in 1943, less than 5% of June 17 dates have dew points this low, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. In July or August, it’s even rarer than that, if ever happening. It’s very possible that we will not have dew points this low until September.
High temperatures on Thursday will get into the upper 70s for the inland spots, with the shore in the mid-70s as a little, easterly sea-breeze develops there. A bike ride, day at the beach or a painting project are all looking great. Just slap on the sunscreen.
Thursday evening will be a touch milder than Wednesday night. We’ll still be in the 70s and 60s during the evening, really nice for outdoor dining. As we go overnight, lows will be in the mid-50s inland to the mid-60s at the shore. It’ll be a clear sky all night long, good for star gazing, too.
Winds will turn to the southwest on Friday. That will blow in some warmer air, and a touch more humidity, too. Morning sun will see high clouds filter in. We’ll peak around 80 degrees everywhere. It’ll be another great day for the outdoors.
Expect the shore towns to fill up pretty quickly Friday, giving the comfortable day. During the evening, it’ll be balmy, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. With the southwest winds and thicker cloud cover, we should bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s around midnight and then warm up a bit as we go into Saturday morning.
After midnight, a warm front will bring a few showers and storms. Not everywhere will see rain but some of you will see the ground get a drink of water.
Between 7 and 10 a.m., the rain will end. I then expect some sunshine, with a gusty southwest wind. It’ll be hot and humid inland, with highs around 90 and a heat index of 95. At the shore, we’ll be in the lower 80s. We’ll likely be dry.
A cold front will then cross during the evening, bringing showers and storms after 7 p.m., lasting until about midnight. The potential for flooding rains and damaging winds will be there.
So, all in all, Saturday will not be a washout. Outdoor plans should be fine between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but have a backup plan if something’s happening outside of those hours.
The front should clear enough Sunday for a mostly sunny day. Highs will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Going into early next week, the remnants of what might be Tropical Storm Claudette may pass Monday. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Plenty of sun
Filtered sunshine. Showers/storms likely after midnight.
Showers and storms, mainly before 10 a.m. and then after 7 p.m., into the evening. Hot and humid.
Very warm, a bit humid. Likely dry.
Watching the remnants of what could be Tropical Storm Claudette to come through. Windy from the southwest, turning northeast.
Breezy from the southwest with a line of thunderstorms likely among a mostly dry day.
Mostly sunny with lower humidity
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
