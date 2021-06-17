Weather: Enjoy Thursday's low humidity, it won't last; weekend heats up

Thursday could be the least humid day until after crowds thin out and the days get shorter in September. Friday also will be a very comfortable day but it turns a little warmer and humid. Saturday will then be hot and humid with a few storms, but expect a mostly dry weekend.

Given the clear, calm night Wednesday night, temperatures will be varied Thursday morning. In Buena Vista and those in the rural Pine Barrens, it’ll be at or even just below 50 degrees; for Manahawkin and the mainland, it’ll be in the mid-50s. Meanwhile, Long Beach Island and the shore will be around 60 degrees.

High pressure will drift toward New Jersey from the Midwest. The downward motion exerted by the high pressure will keep the clouds away and keep the air a bit crisp.

Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the mid-40s Thursday. That’s dry, if not crisp. Since records started at Atlantic City International Airport in 1943, less than 5% of June 17 dates have dew points this low, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. In July or August, it’s even rarer than that, if ever happening. It’s very possible that we will not have dew points this low until September.